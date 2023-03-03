B.C. Premier David Eby makes an announcement in Vancouver on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Three members of a family that had newly arrived from Afghanistan were the victims of a multi-vehicle crash in British Columbia's Interior on Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Members of an Afghan refugee family killed in multi-vehicle crash in B.C.

Premier, transportation minister react to tragedy, offer condolences

Three members of a family that had newly arrived from Afghanistan were the victims of a multi-vehicle crash in British Columbia’s Interior on Wednesday.

Premier David Eby says the deaths involve layers of tragedy for the victims, their families and others who knew them.

RCMP say a Ford F150 truck crossed the centre line on Highway 5 near Clearwater, side-swiped a pickup hauling a trailer, then slammed into a Ford Escape whose occupants included recent refugees.

Three people were killed in the Escape, while two others were seriously hurt.

Police say road conditions were not a factor in the crash, and while the driver of the F150 is co-operating with the investigation, it’s unclear why the person’s vehicle crossed into the oncoming lane.

B.C. Transportation Minister Rob Fleming says he was deeply saddened to hear about the crash and extends his condolences to the family and friends of those involved.

RELATED: 3 people killed, others injured in major fiery crash on Highway 5

BC legislaturefatal collision

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Columbia Valley reeling after avalanche kills three, injures four backcountry skiers
Next story
3 people killed, others injured in major fiery crash on Highway 5

Just Posted

A proposed budget that would increase residential taxes 10- to 12 per cent was given third reading by Langley Cuty Council on Monday, Feb. 27. (Langley Advance Times file)
Langley City Council gives third reading to budget

Police were on scene for traffic control as Township staff worked to shut off a fire hydrant that had been sheared off on 204th Street just north of 62nd Avenue on Friday, March 3, 2023. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Gushing fire hydrant slows Langley commute after hit and run

Abbotsford and Argyle met in the 3A competition Thursday, March 2, 2023. (Vancouver Sports Pictures/Special to Black Press Media)
Langley teams heading to semi-finals in girls provincial basketball championships

Langley City has awarded community grants to 41 groups, including Langley Senior Resources Society ($15,000, top left), Bard in the Valley ($14,000, bottom left) and the Downtown Langley Business Association Arts Alive festival ($12,500 right) (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley City awards $140K in community grants

Pop-up banner image