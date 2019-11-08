Veterans gather at the Victory Square Cenotaph for a National Aboriginal Veterans Day ceremony in Vancouver, B.C. in 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Metis veterans get long-awaited recognition ahead of Remembrance Day

Ottawa is compensating Metis veterans for not receiving proper benefits and support after WWII

Metis contributions to Canada’s Second World War effort are being recognized at a special ceremony in the nation’s capital on Friday.

The ceremony comes two months after the federal government apologized to Metis veterans acknowledging they did not receive the same benefits and support other Canadians did after the war.

Many Metis who served in uniform experienced discrimination or ended up in poverty after returning from the battlefields in Europe and their role in winning the war was largely ignored.

Ottawa is in the process of compensating Metis veterans for the unfair treatment.

READ MORE: Only equal on the battlefield: Efforts underway to honour Indigenous veterans

Two veterans received their compensation — $20,000 each — at the ceremony Friday.

David Chartrand of the Metis National Council says he fought for two decades to get the federal government to recognize the role Canada’s Metis people played in the Second World War and thanked the Liberal government for the acknowledgment.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Nude swimming group making waves – again – at Surrey pool
Next story
Adopt an animal through BC SPCA for half price this weekend

Just Posted

Deck that collapsed in Aldergrove built illegally, Langley Township claims

As lawsuits fly, Township claims the deck was built in secret with no inspections

WEATHER: A sunny Friday leads to a rainy weekend

Environment Canada expects a high of 12 degrees, followed by rain until Tuesday, Nov. 12

Langleyites being lauded for showing the love

A social media contest runs throughout November encouraging people to share local stories of kindness

VIDEO: What does the SkyTrain mean for Langley? Public consultations begin

Residents voiced questions at TransLink’s open house at Langley City Hall, Thursday afternoon

Langley actress gets a job for the New York telephone exchange in the year 1919

Natalie Peters stars in Douglas College production of comedy Swtich Triotych, Nov. 8 to 15

VIDEO: What does the SkyTrain mean for Langley? Public consultations begin

Residents voiced questions at TransLink’s open house at Langley City Hall, Thursday afternoon

Police marine units brought in to search for Bowen Island woman missing since Monday

Police say Shilanne Stedmances, 22, has connections to West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Metis veterans get long-awaited recognition ahead of Remembrance Day

Ottawa is compensating Metis veterans for not receiving proper benefits and support after WWII

Tourists allegedly take dog from Tofino, owner pleads for help getting it back

“I just want his picture spread everywhere so that hopefully he can come back to me.”

Vancouver Island First Nation sues DFO again, says they aren’t protecting wild salmon

“The Federal Court has found DFO’s refusal to prohibit stocking of fish infected with PRV unlawful”

B.C. teen’s artistic gifts have her pursuing bachelor’s, master’s degrees at age 16

After skipping three grades, Maggie Lu was admitted to UBC at age 14

Why anti-Trudeau graffiti on an Abbotsford overpass took three days to remove

The words, “Kill Trudea,” appeared over the busy highway route on the morning of the election

Licence plate mandatory even if your car features a zombie and shark tail, Delta police say

The special car had a licence plate on the front dash, but legally must be on the front of the vehicle

Adopt an animal through BC SPCA for half price this weekend

Animal lovers can head to shelters across the province on Nov. 9

Most Read