Gas prices have hit a record high in Metro Vancouver Sept. 26, with some stations selling regular fuel at $2.339 per litre. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Metro Vancouver gas prices hit record high $2.339 per litre

Price nearly a dollar per litre more expensive than Calgary, Toronto

After ballooning some 40 cents in less than a week, Metro Vancouver gas prices are now at the highest they’ve ever been.

The price of regular fuel at numerous gas stations throughout the region Monday (Sept. 26) morning was $2.339 per litre. That’s close to a full dollar per litre more expensive than other major Canadian cities.

According to price predicting and tracking website Gas Wizard, Calgary and Toronto are sitting at $1.49 per litre, while Halifax is at $1.53 and Montreal is at $1.65.

Metro Vancouver prices are also by far the highest in B.C. Greater Victoria is predicted to hit $2.34 per litre, but prices remain around $2.10 to $2.15 Monday morning.

In Kamloops, Gas Wizard says pump prices are about $1.78, with things even cheaper in Kelowna at about $1.70.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said in a Monday blog post that gas prices are varying wildly across North America due to refinery disruptions from fires and maintenance. He added that Tropical Storm Ian could also be affecting things.

READ ALSO: Canadian military en route to assist with Hurricane Fiona recovery efforts

Gas pricesMetro Vancouver

