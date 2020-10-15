Millionaire Lottery grand prize homes located in South Surrey, White Rock

The Millionaire Lottery grand prize package, valued at $3.1 million, includes a home located at 16722 McNair Drive in South Surrey.

The 2020 Millionaire Lottery launched Thursday (Oct. 15), with one of the grand prize home packages located in South Surrey and another in White Rock.

The Surrey prize package, valued at $3.1 million, includes a six-bedroom, eight-bathroom home located at 16722 McNair Dr. The 6,453 square-foot home features a glass elevator, two-bedroom suite, RV parking, a three-car garage, more than $100,000 in furnishings and $25,000 cash.

The White Rock prize package, valued at $2.9 million, includes a two-bedroom suite at Semiah (1439 George St.) and a three-bedroom condo at Sookepoint Place in Sooke. The package comes with a 2020 BMW x3 xDrive 30i Sport Edition and $200,000.

“During this global pandemic, there has never been a better time to support the VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation. This year the Millionaire Lottery has over 3,100 prizes to win; valued at over $4.2 million,” said Todd Talbot, Millionaire Lottery Spokesperson.

Other grand prize homes are located in Abbotsford, Courtenay, North Vancouver, Vancouver, Kelowna and an option to take $2.7 million cash.

Tickets cost $100 for two, $175 for five, $250 for 10 or $500 for 25. The lottery features extra options to win cash, including a 50/50 Plus lottery with the maximum prize payout of up to $1,140,000.

More information on the lottery, including information on how to purchase tickets, can be found at millionairelottery.com

Surreywhite rock



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.