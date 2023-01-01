(File photo)

Minimum wage on Prince Edward Island increases to $14.50

The first of two increases that will boost Prince Edward Island’s minimum wage to $15 by the end of the year comes into effect on Sunday.

A news release from the province’s Department of Economic Growth says minimum wage is set to increase by 80 cents to $14.50 on Jan. 1, and will rise a further 50 cents on Oct. 1.

The minimum wage increase for P.E.I. was first announced in the fall.

The three other Atlantic provinces all raised minimum wage rates at some point in 2022.

Minimum wages in New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador stand at $13.75 and $13.70, respectively.

The 25-cent increase Nova Scotia instituted in October pushed the rate to $13.60. The province says it plans to have a minimum wage of $15 an hour in place by October 2024, while both P.E.I. and Newfoundland plan to reach that benchmark this fall.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Minimum Wage

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C.’s New Year’s baby is a little girl born in the Fraser Valley
Next story
New year, new rules: Some of the new laws in Canada beginning Jan. 1, 2023

Just Posted

Langley Christian Lightning senior boys wrapped up a successful season by winning the provincial AA championship banner for the first time since 2017 in Victoria. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
After three silvers, Langley Christian Lightning wins gold at provincials

Do you have a question you’d like to see put to the local members of Parliament? Email your idea to <a href="mailto:editor@langleyadvancetimes.com" target="_blank">editor@langleyadvancetimes.com.</a>
AT YOUR SERVICE: MPs agree new year’s resolution must focus on inflation

Hundreds took part in a Langley-based protest against vaccine mandates and media coverage of the pandemic on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. (Dan Ferguson/Black Press news services)
Year In Review: Langley saw pandemic protests, new shots, and the triple-demic

In May, farmer Alf Krause said the cold temperatures were still keeping bees from pollinating some berry crops. (Langley Advance Times files)
Year in Review: Langley buffeted by cold spring, drought, and winter storm