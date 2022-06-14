Missing Alberta girl believed in B.C.

16-year-old may be in the Okanagan area: RCMP

Leah Pahlke, 16, is believed to be on the Westside, missing from her Alberta home. (Contributed)

Leah Pahlke, 16, is believed to be on the Westside, missing from her Alberta home. (Contributed)

RCMP have reason to believe a teenager missing from her Alberta home could be in B.C.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating missing 16-year-old girl Leah Pahlke. She was reported missing from her home in Innisfail, Alta., the morning of Sunday, June 12 and has not been seen or heard from since.

Investigators believe Pahlke is in the Westside Road area of Vernon and police are turning to the public for assistance in locating her.

She is approximately five-foot-four-inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen Pahlke or has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

READ MORE: Whitevale flooding ‘worst ever’ near Lumby

READ MORE: Emergency siren sought at Vernon’s Predator Ridge

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

missing personMissing womanVernon

Previous story
Police shoot homicide suspect dead during B.C. marina hostage-taking
Next story
B.C. commuters pursuing class-action lawsuit over highway blockades; Save Old Growth unfazed

Just Posted

Sheila Cogger said a parcel near her home in Campbell Valley has been logged. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)
LETTER: Neighbour shocked by logging at Langley parcel

Each piece on display at Green Art: Sharing Sustainable Approaches and Practices at Langley Centennial Museum was developed with at least 75 per cent green or repurposed materials. (Township of Langley/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Langley’s Green Art show winners used sustainable, recycled materials

A person receives a tested supply of cocaine after gathering to remember those who died from a suspected illicit drug overdose, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Our View: More safer supply programs needed now

Tracey McKinlay, who died aged 61 in last year’s heat dome. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Loss of sister sparks Langley woman’s campaign to prevent future heat wave deaths