Missing Alberta woman thought to be in Langley or Surrey

Franky Daylene Potts hasn’t been seen or heard from by family since early October, and RCMP believe she is in the Langley or Surrey area. (Mayerthorpe RCMP)

A missing woman from Alberta was in Langley as recently as this month, and RCMP are asking for the public’s help to locate her safely.

Franky Daylene Potts, 31, from the Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation, was last seen by family on Aug. 20 at a gas station near Highway 43, according to the Mayerthorpe, Alberta RCMP. She told her family she was planning to head west, and on Oct. 6 it was confirmed she was in Langley, said Cpl. Tammy Keibel, Mayerthorpe RCMP spokesperson.

She was reported missing on Oct. 16 and is believed to be in the Langley or Surrey area.

“There is a general concern for her safety and well-being, she has not made any recent contact with family,” said Keibel.

Potts has a medium complexion, stands 5’1” tall and weighs about 115 pounds, had brown hair and brown eyes. She has significant burn scars and skin grafts on both arms, and “Passion” is tattooed on her chest.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Franky Potts is asked to contact Mayerthorpe RCMP at 780-786-2291 or Langley or Surrey RCMP. To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or Alberta’s online CrimeStoppers at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

