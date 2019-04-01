Edith Blais of Quebec and her travel companion, Luca Taccheto of Italy, went missing in December while travelling in Burkina Faso. (The Canadian Press)

Missing Canadian Edith Blais was kidnapped, taken to Mali: Human Rights Watch

Edith Blais of Quebec and her travel companion, Luca Taccheto of Italy, went missing in December

A Canadian woman who’s been missing in West Africa for several months has reportedly been kidnapped and taken to Mali.

Edith Blais of Quebec and her travel companion, Luca Taccheto of Italy, went missing in December while travelling in Burkina Faso.

They were travelling by car in southwestern Burkina Faso en route to Togo, where they planned to do volunteer work with an aid group.

In a January statement, Burkina Faso’s government referred to the pair’s disappearance as a kidnapping.

The Canadian government did not confirm the information, but said it was not ruling out any possibilities.

However, a recent report by Human Rights Watch indicates that they were indeed abducted.

“While no armed Islamist group has taken responsibility for their abduction, they are believed to have been kidnapped and later taken to Mali,” the report, titled “Abuses by Armed Islamist Groups in Burkina Faso’s Sahel Region,” states. It cites an interview with Malian security sources on Jan. 13.

The report, published March 22 on the organization’s website, does not mention the fate of the two travellers.

In January, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he believed Blais was still alive.

“As far as we know, she is,” Trudeau said when asked by a reporter whether Blais was still alive. He said Blais’ story has people across the country preoccupied.

“Our hearts go out to the family of Edith Blais and the entire community,” he said at the time.

His statement came the day after another Canadian, Kirk Woodman, was found dead in northern Burkina Faso, close to the border with Mali and Niger. An executive with a Vancouver-based mining company, Woodman had been kidnapped a day earlier by gunmen as he worked on a gold mining project.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Pair of old Sitka spruce toppled in Fort Langley
Next story
Labour minister says it was ‘unethical’ for Wilson-Raybould to record call

Just Posted

Langley has higher than average opioid poisoning rate

New figures show one in 5,000 residents end up in hospital

Fire breaks out on 264 Street Aldergrove farm

Reports of a structure fire brought units from Langley Township fire department to the scene.

Pair of old Sitka spruce toppled in Fort Langley

Some residents upset by removal of trees along the village’s main drag

Langley pizza shop finishes third in international competition

Emilio Finatti Sicilian Pizzeria offered judges a mushroom and bacon variant

UPDATE: Missing Abbotsford boy, 12, found safe and sound

Citizen spots Brandon Smitton thanks to word of mouth, police say

No AI in humour: R2-D2 walks into a bar, doesn’t get the joke

Alexa and Siri might be clever but there are a few things they’re missing

Body of missing 31-year-old man found in B.C. lake

Family member confirms police have located his great-nephew’s remains

5 to start your day

Fishing boat rescue, carbon tax up, crosswalk hit-and-run, and more

Trial lawyers’ group challenges ICBC over injury payouts, disputes resolution

Trial Lawyers Association of BC plans to launch a constitutional challenge

Man rescued after fishing boat tips over in Fraser River

Surrey Fire’s Technical Rescue Team responded on Sunday afternoon near Barnston Island

B.C. Cider Week puts spotlight on province’s growing cider industry

Cider is booming in popularity and B.C., home to bountiful orchards, is starting to carve out a place in the industry

Labour minister says it was ‘unethical’ for Wilson-Raybould to record call

Jody Wilson-Raybould recorded a conversation Privy Council Clerk Michael Wernick about SNC-Lavalin

B.C. carbon tax up April 1, other provinces begin to catch up

Greenhouse gas charge approaching 10 cents a litre on gasoline

Crews fighting 250-hectare wildfire near Kamloops

The blaze near Neskonlith Lake is the second burning in the Kamloops Fire Centre

Most Read