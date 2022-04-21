Jesse Bennett remains wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for abduction. (RCMP Handout)

Jesse Bennett remains wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for abduction. (RCMP Handout)

Missing Cowichan Valley 7-year-old Violet Bennett returned safe and sound

Father Jesse Bennett still wanted on Canada-wide warrant for abduction

A seven-year-old girl who has been missing since Jan. 23 has been returned safe and sound.

Violet Bennett disappeared with her father Jesse Bennett after Jesse was directed by the court to give Violet into her mother’s custody, but Roget Jade Hall did not see her daughter again until Wednesday, April 20, when someone known to Violet dropped her off at the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment.

Jesse is still wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for abduction in contravention of a custody order.

“This investigation came to a positive ending, thanks to the work of our partnering police agencies, the media and ultimately the public who provided tips in hope to safely locate Violet,” said Cpl. Alex Bérubé, an RCMP media officer, in a press release.

