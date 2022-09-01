Missing Langley man last heard from on July 30

RCMP are asking for help finding Brent Derksen

A missing man from North Langley lost contact with his friends around the end of July, RCMP say.

Brent Derksen is 41, and hasn’t been seen or heard from since around July 30th, according to Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

Derksen had been living in a hotel in North Langley in early July, but by later in the month, people in his support system heard he was couch surfing elsewhere in Langley.

He apparently indicated he would head to Vancouver if he lost that living situation. He is known to frequent Langley, Abbotsford, and Vancouver.

Derksen was reported missing on Aug. 26, Largy said.

The missing man is described as Caucasian, 5’9” tall, about 180 pounds, with short brown hair.

Anyone who has information that can help RCMP locate Derksen is asked to call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com



LangleyLangley RCMPmissing person