Missing man last seen at Langley hospital

Family and friends haven’t been able to contact Searl James Smith.

A 41-year-old man last seen at Langley Memorial Hospital is missing, and police are asking anyone who has seen him to call in with tips.

Searl James Smith was last seen leaving the hospital on Feb. 17, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

He is 5’10” tall, weighs 175 pounds, has short dark hair and minor facial hair. He was last seen wearing a dark coloured ballcap, a grey hoodie, jeans, and a puffy black jacket.

Searl most recently lived in Creston, and before that he lived on Vancouver Island, said Largy.

Since leaving the hospital, he has not been in touch with friends or family, and has not responded to messages left on his voicemail.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.