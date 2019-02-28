Searl James Smith is missing.

Missing man last seen at Langley hospital

Family and friends haven’t been able to contact Searl James Smith.

A 41-year-old man last seen at Langley Memorial Hospital is missing, and police are asking anyone who has seen him to call in with tips.

Searl James Smith was last seen leaving the hospital on Feb. 17, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

He is 5’10” tall, weighs 175 pounds, has short dark hair and minor facial hair. He was last seen wearing a dark coloured ballcap, a grey hoodie, jeans, and a puffy black jacket.

Searl most recently lived in Creston, and before that he lived on Vancouver Island, said Largy.

Since leaving the hospital, he has not been in touch with friends or family, and has not responded to messages left on his voicemail.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

Previous story
Disturbing Momo Challenge a ‘teachable moment’ for kids, social media expert says
Next story
Family with ties to B.C. warns of dog danger after child bitten

Just Posted

Aldergrove community grapples with theft

According to local police at local meeting, ‘Most of the crime reported is preventable’.

Two Langley teams still in the running in AAA girls basketball provincials

Provincial tournaments are happening at the Langley Events Centre and are open to the public.

AA girls basketball provincials move to quarter round action Thursday afternoon

Langley has one school competing in the AA tournament happening Feb. 27 to March 2.

Missing man last seen at Langley hospital

Family and friends haven’t been able to contact Searl James Smith.

Injured goose on the loose in Langley

The Elizabeth Wildlife Center is asking Langley for help locating an injured goose.

VIDEO: Wilson-Raybould’s place in Liberal party at risk after SNC-Lavalin testimony

Trudeau said he will review Wilson-Raybould’s testimony before deciding whether she can remain in the Liberal caucus

Sentence reduced for Surrey killer with mental illness

Sukhvir Singh Badhesa killed his mother and beat his wife in their Whalley home

Five things we learned from Wilson-Raybould at the justice committee

Wilson-Raybould provided a detailed accounting of meetings and phone calls on the SNC-Lavalin affair

Slow response, poor coordination hamper B.C. firefighters, paramedics: report

Long wait times and improving information-sharing are two areas identified by auditor general

‘Critical’ nursing shortage at B.C. hospital has pregnant women travelling hours to give birth

Interior Health said the closure at Cariboo Memorial Hospital is temporary

Two more measles cases in B.C. brings total to 15

Latest cases stem from outbreak at the French-language schools in Vancouver

Veteran Lions quarterback Travis Lulay announces his CFL retirement

Lulay, 35, led B.C. to a Grey Cup title in 2011

5 to start your day

Former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould speaks to a justice committee and more

Multi-vehicle accident in Burnaby causing major delays along Highway 1

DriveBC says that both directions are impacted, delaying travel as far back as Surrey

Most Read