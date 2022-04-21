Privacy screen on beach at Strathcona Beach Park (Photo/Jake Courtepatte)

Privacy screen on beach at Strathcona Beach Park (Photo/Jake Courtepatte)

Missing man located dead in Okanagan Lake

Foul play is not suspected

An elderly Kelowna man has been found dead in Okanagan Lake.

RCMP received a report that a man in his 70s was missing from his home around 7:40 Thursday (Apr. 21) morning. After an extensive search of the area by the RCMP, police dog service, air services, and Central Okanagan Search and Rescue, the man was located deceased in Okanagan Lake near Strathcona Beach Park.

“Foul play is not suspected and the BC Coroners Service along with the Kelowna RCMP are leading the investigation,” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera. “The RCMP are saddened by this tragic outcome and our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time.”

RCMP has notified the deceased man’s family and Victim Services are supporting the family during this time.

