Police in Nanaimo are looking for Rhonda Stevenson, 43, who left central Nanaimo on July 13 and has not returned, according to an RCMP press release. (Photo submitted)

Missing Vancouver Island woman believed to be on mainland

Rhonda Stevenson, 43, last seen July 13 in central Nanaimo

Police on Vancouver Island are continuing an investigation into a missing woman believed to have travelled to the Lower Mainland.

Rhonda Stevenson, 43, left central Nanaimo on July 13 and has not returned, according to an RCMP press release.

Police say they believe she is on the mainland and will continue their investigation until they can speak with her in person, the press release said.

Stevenson is caucasian, standing 5-feet-4 and weighing 99 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or submitting a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Psychics, drones being used to search for missing Chilliwack woman with dementia

Just Posted

Cadet Camp sees Langley Mounties share fun and tips with kids

The camp included everything from self defense and first aid to meeting the bomb squad

Langley organizers invite special guest to Gone Country

Cancer fundraising, day-long concert sold out more than a month and a half ahead of Saturday’s event

New managers have plans to expand the annual family-friendly event into an all-day festival

New managers of the Valley GranFondo have ambitious plans for the annual… Continue reading

VIDEO: Langley BMX prepares to host provincials

Weekend qualifier races drew 160 riders

Season over for Tier 1 Langley Thunder

Victoria wins best-of-three quarter final

Rents in most Canadian cities are unaffordable for lower-income earners: study

Roughly one-third of households, or 4.7 million, are renters

Missing Vancouver Island woman believed to be on mainland

Rhonda Stevenson, 43, last seen July 13 in central Nanaimo

Psychics, drones being used to search for missing Chilliwack woman with dementia

Drones, psychics, dogs and more have been employed to help find Grace Baranyk, 86

Missing Greater Victoria man last seen in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Jonah Donato, 40, travelled to the mainland in June

2 teens facing arson charges after 11 ‘little libraries’ lit on fire in Coquitlam

Police say a tip led them to the duo

B.C. mom to go to Europe court in hopes of getting alleged abducted daughter back

Tasha Brown alleges her estranged wife abducted their daughter Kaydance Etchells in 2016

‘Benzos’ and fentanyl a deadly cocktail causing a growing concern on B.C. streets

Overdoses caused by benzodiazepines can’t be reversed with opioid-overdose antidote naloxone

Scheer on Trump: It’s ‘offensive’ to question the family background of critics

Trump is being called a racist for saying that the four congresswomen should go back where they came from

Instagram expands Canadian pilot removing ‘like’ counts to more countries

Social media giant plans to roll out the test in Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, Japan, Italy and Ireland

Most Read