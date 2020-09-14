Missing woman, 29, last seen in Langley

Police are asking the public to help locate 29-year-old Randi-Lynn Cole who was last seen in Langley on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. (RCMP photo)

Police are seeking the public’s help to find Randi-Lynn Cole

Police are asking the public to help locate a 29-year-old woman last seen in Langley who they believe is “high risk.”

Randi-Lynn Cole was last seen at 10 a.m. on Saturday (Sept. 12) in Langley, but has not been seen or heard from since, according to Surrey RCMP.

There are no additional details provided by police about her specific whereabouts in Langley.

Surrey RCMP first issued an alert for Cole early Monday, but later that same day announced the Langley RCMP would be taking over the investigation.

Cole is described as a Caucasian, five-foot six inches tall, weighing 120 pounds with black-brown hair and blue eyes.

It not known what Cole was last seen wearing.

“Police and her family are concerned for her well-being,” said Cpl. Elenore Sturko, media relations officer with Surrey RCMP.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200 or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477.

