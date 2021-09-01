Missing woman case now with Langley Serious Crime, officers ask for video footage

Naomi Onotera, 40, was last seen the night of Aug. 28

Naomi Onotera was last seen leaving her residence in the area of 200th Street and 50th Avenue in Langley City in the evening of Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (Langley RCMP)

The investigation into the disappearance of a local woman is now with Langley Serious Crime investigators, according to an update from RCMP provided Wednesday morning.

“All missing person investigations are serious at first instance,” said Cpl. Holly Largy, media relations officer with Langley RCMP, noting the file changing hands means investigators will be working the case full time.

The case is considered “high-risk,” Largy added.

Forty-year-old Noami Onotera was last seen leaving her residence in the area of 200th Street and 50th Avenue in Langley City on the evening of Saturday, Aug, 28.

Police were carrying out a door-to-door search in the area on Monday.

At the time of her disappearance officers believe Onotera was wearing black, stretchy pants that had a slight flair at the bottom and a black T-shirt.

She is described as 5’9” tall, 150 lbs, with long brown hair and brown eyes.

Residents in Onotera’s neighbourhood are being asked by police to review their video surveillance or dash camera footage from the day of her disappearance from 6 p.m. until Sunday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m.

Those with video are asked to contact the Langley RCMP tip-line at 604-532-3398, where an officer will arrange to retrieve the video. Others who may have any information about Onotera are also asked to contact the tip line.

Flyers have been distributed to nearby homes and posters hung up around Onotera’s neighbourhood. A Facebook page dedicated to the search was launched on Tuesday, and includes information how people can track where they’ve searched.

Posts in the group say Onotera left her home without a cellphone, wallet, and her vehicle parked in the driveway.

Similarly, members of the group are asking people in Langley City to review surveillance and dash camera footage that may offer some clues to Onotera’s disappearance.

Indications on the HELP FIND NAOMI ONOTERA Facebook page plead for help to bring Onotera home to her daughter and husband.

RCMP first issued a missing person alert for the school teacher on Aug. 30.