An inmate of Mission Institution’s Medium Security Unit has died from apparent complications of COVID-19. / File Photo

Mission inmate dies from apparent complications of COVID-19

Virus continues to spread inside medium security unit as 54 inmates, six staff test positive

  • Apr. 16, 2020 10:20 a.m.
  • News

An inmate from Mission Institution has died at Abbotsford Regional Hospital as an apparent result of complications related to COVID-19.

The inmate’s next of kin have been notified of their death.

The Correctional Service Canada (CSC) has notified the coroner who will review the circumstances of the death.

This is the first death related to COVID-19 among federally sentenced inmates. CSC provides regular updates on COVID-19 tests and cases among federal offenders in institutions.

CSC extends its condolences to the family. The thoughts of management and staff are with them at this time.

The COVID-19 outbreak at Mission Institution’s Medium Security Unit continues to spread throughout the inmate population.

According to the latest figures released by the Correctional Service of Canada, there are now 54 inmates who have tested positive for the virus, seven of them are in hospital.

In all, 70 Mission inmates have been tested. Ten tests came back negative and six tests are still pending.

The 54 positive test is more than a third of the 145 total cases in federal prisons across Canada. Quebec’s Joliette Institution has 48 positive cases.

There are also six correctional officers from Mission Institution that have tested positive.

A lockdown is still in place at the medium security unit as a precautionary measure.

READ: Mobile Medical Unit for inmates

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Langley Mounties lose beards to PPE mask requirements
Next story
Surrey teen, last seen in Chilliwack, located safe and sound

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Langley RCMP look for suspects in shoplifting and mail theft crimes

Police are looking for suspects in several local incidents

Helping the Aldergrove Star continue its mission to provide trusted local news

New platform allows readers to make a one-time or ongoing donation to support local journalism

Six-year-old Langley comedian offers up daily humour on front lawn

Willoughby family has shared jokes on an easel for past two weeks to spread some laughter

Langley Mounties lose beards to PPE mask requirements

RCMP officers only gained the right to grow beards nine months ago

Crime dip due to social distancing in Langley brief: top cop

The crime rate has remained steady, but more officers are now on the streets

B.C. doing better on COVID-19, Premier John Horgan says

Extends state of emergency, working on transit cash crisis

Hear2Talk: B.C. launches free counselling service for post-secondary students

Province expedites new mental health app in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

Delta police seize nearly 4,000 surgical masks from two re-sellers

B.C. banned the resale of food, medical and cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment in March

COVID-19 virtual town halls set for April 17-23 around B.C.

Regional health authorities now accepting questions online

U.S. officials look for B.C. man suspected of vandalizing Death Valley National Park

Rangers believe the man travelled with a dog named Lacy on his way to an off-road race

Mission inmate dies from apparent complications of COVID-19

Virus continues to spread inside medium security unit as 54 inmates, six staff test positive

Surrey 6/49 ticket holder wins $16 million jackpot

Ticket in April 15 draw the only one in Canada to match all six numbers

B.C. liquor, cannabis sales up in March, now levelled off to seasonal norms

Sale figures are not released, but percentages show huge percentage increases

COVID-19: B.C. business, local governments get further tax relief

Commercial school tax reduced, late payments extended

Most Read