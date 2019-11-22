A photo of the neighbour’s goat after Mission principal Rob Clark helped free it from a fence. Rob Clark Facebook photo.

Mission principal saves goat, praised as hero by kindergarten students

“Today I get to be the hero in their eyes, changing the world one stuck goat at a time”

Mission principal Rob Clark was sitting in his office at Silverdale Elementary on Nov. 20 when a group of kindergarten students rushed into his office in a “panic” requesting his help.

“Right away you think something serious is going on,” Clark said. “[Then they say,] ‘the goat is stuck in the fence!’”

Rob Clark with another one of the neighbour’s goats on a different occasion. Rob Clark Facebook photo.

He went outside and found one of the neighbour’s goats trapped in the steel mesh. He carefully helped the goat free itself while the kids cheered him on.

“It’s funny to me that the kindergartners really think I’m the hero for a goat,” Clark said. “Today I get to be the hero in their eyes, changing the world one stuck goat at a time.”

Silverdale Elementary is located in a somewhat rural part of Mission and wildlife wandering on to school property is far from a strange occurrence, Clark said.

“There’s a forest all around us. Sometimes deer will jump over the fence to eat the blackberries,” he said. “You have to make sure the kids stay away and help the deer get free.”

Clark actually keeps a superman cape in his office for such occasions.

“We have fun with it,” he said. “The kids love that stuff.”

RELATED: Abbotsford farm plans world’s largest goat yoga class

Previous story
WEATHER: Here’s a look at the forecast heading into the weekend
Next story
VIDEO: A risky month for pedestrians

Just Posted

Langley casino jumps aboard to aid hospice

In excess of $46,000 in donations announced during the Glass Half Full fundraiser Saturday night

WEATHER: Here’s a look at the forecast heading into the weekend

Environment Canada says it will be mainly sunny Friday but expects rain overnight

Santa comes to town for annual Aldergrove craft fair

St. Joachim & Ann’s parish hosts weekend of facepainting, games, goodies, and vendors

‘Untreatable’ superbug fatal for Aldergrove husband: widow

New Public Agency Health report puts Canadian death toll at 5,400 in 2018

Retired Aldergrove softball coach inducted into Canada’s Hall of Fame

Mike Renney has coached three Olympic games and been inducted into Softball BC’s Hall of Fame

‘I was bawling’: Injured Bronco’s mother stunned by his progress after surgery

Ryan Straschnitzki isn’t expecting a cure but hopes to restore some muscle movement

Study finds microplastics in all remote Arctic beluga whales tested

Lead author Rhiannon Moore says she wasn’t expecting to see so many microplastics so far north

Services needed in B.C. for early-onset Alzheimer’s disease patients: doctor, advocates

More patients are being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s at an earlier age

Mission principal saves goat, praised as hero by kindergarten students

“Today I get to be the hero in their eyes, changing the world one stuck goat at a time”

65-million-year-old triceratops fossil arrives in Victoria

Dino Lab Inc. is excavating the fossilized remains of a Triceratops prosus

Changes to B.C. building code address secondary suites, energy efficiency

Housing Minister Selina Robinson says the changes will help create more affordable housing

B.C. woman banned from owning animals after horrific dog abuse case

Melissa Tooshley gets suspended sentence in Teddy the dog case

Trudeau appears open to safer-opioid proposal in Vancouver: mayor

The city has applied for $6 million from Health Canada to allow for the safe distribution of diamorphine

Security guard at Kamloops music festival gets three years for sexually assaulting concertgoer

Shawn Christopher Gray walked the woman home after she became seperated from her friends, court heard

Most Read