Wesley Holdsworth was last seen in Mission on June 9

The Mission RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance locating Wesley Holdsworth.

Holdsworth, a 39-year-old man last seen in Mission on June 9, is described as being over six-feet tall, weighing around 200 pounds, with green eyes and short brown hair.

Police say he did not have access to a vehicle and may be taking public transit.

missing personMission