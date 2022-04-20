Mission RCMP warn parents of anonymous Snapchat accounts pressuring teens for nude photos

Two reports over last several weeks; accounts have overseas IP addresses

The Abbotsford Police Department released this list of dangerous apps for kids in 2019. (Photo courtesy of Abbotsford Police Department.)

The Mission RCMP are warning parents about anonymous Snapchat accounts pressuring teenagers for nude photos, after two reports were made over the past several weeks.

The accounts have overseas IP addresses, and have targeted early-to-mid teens, according to a press release from the detachment.

Fake profiles will start chatting with the teens, eventually encouraging them to take explicit photos accompanied by threats to family members, or threats to forward photos to friends, the release said.

“If complied with, this can certainly be quite upsetting to the youth involved.”

The reports are being investigated, but Mission RCMP are reminding parents to talk to their children about the dangers of engaging strangers on the apps. They suggest blocking the app from being downloaded is another option.

Mission RCMP are asking anyone with similar reports to contact them.

