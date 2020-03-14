More than 20,000 without power in the Lower Mainland

Several of the outages due to downed trees on hydro wires

BC Hydro is currently working to restore power for more than 20,000 customers in the Lower Mainland

More than 20,000 customers are without power in the Lower Mainland this morning.

A total of 20,235 customers are affected as of Saturday morning (March 14) due to the windstorm.

Several of the outages are due to downed trees on hydro wires.

At the peak of the windstorm, BC Hydro said there was about 52,000 customers without power across the province.

BC Hydro says the windstorm hit the Fraser Valley “pretty hard,” as well as southern Vancouver Island, the Gulf Island, Squamish and Pemberton.

Currently, there is a strong wind warning in effect for the Fraser Valley.

#BCStorm update – At the peak of this windstorm about 52,000 customers were without power. Here’s an update on restoration efforts from our team. Please continue to find the latest outage info at https://t.co/JY7BGL1bO4. pic.twitter.com/ixvgpwDD2B — BC Hydro (@bchydro) March 14, 2020



