More than 20,000 without power in the Lower Mainland

More than 20,000 customers are without power in the Lower Mainland this morning.

A total of 20,235 customers are affected as of Saturday morning (March 14) due to the windstorm.

Several of the outages are due to downed trees on hydro wires.

At the peak of the windstorm, BC Hydro said there was about 52,000 customers without power across the province.

BC Hydro says the windstorm hit the Fraser Valley “pretty hard,” as well as southern Vancouver Island, the Gulf Island, Squamish and Pemberton.

For a full list of the outages, click here.

Currently, there is a strong wind warning in effect for the Fraser Valley.

READ ALSO: Strong wind warning in effect for Fraser Valley, including Chilliwack and Abbotsford


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
