One of the tiny western toads during the 2019 migration. (Langley Advance Times files)

More toads died on roads in Brookswood this year

The annual local toad migration hit some COVID-related problems

Migrating toads died on Langley roads in greater numbers this year, because local environmentalists were restricted by COVID-19.

The annual toad migration in South Brookswood starts in a pair of ponds near 18th Avenue, when thousands of western toads hatch in the summer.

From there, the toads make a short migration to the north, crossing 20th Avenue, into the relatively wooded areas of South Brookswood and Fernridge.

For the past several years, staff and volunteers with A Rocha Canada, an environmental organization, have diverted a significant number of the toads through a culvert under 20th Avenue by building a fence that funnells them away from the street.

“We saw higher numbers dead this year, because we didn’t have the fence this year because of COVID,” said Laura Newberry, an environmental scientist with A Rocha.

Surveys on 20th Avenue found about 2,500 dead toads this year, compared to 891 in 2019, Newberry said.

Every year, signs are posted on 20th Avenue west of 200th Street warning drivers to take another route if possible during toad migration season.

READ MORE: Cautious driving urged during South Langley toad migration

Fortunately, a significant number of toads were spawned this year. A rough count estimated about 100,000 toads hatched and headed off on the migration in 2020, said Newberry.

The data gathered by a year without the fence make a good case for it, and Newberry said A Rocha hopes to build it again next year.

The migration began this year in July and peaked over a couple of weeks. Smaller numbers of toads continued to trickle out of the ponds into mid to late August, but the migration is now over.

EnvironmentLangleyWildlife

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Elections Canada says two-day voting possible amid COVID-19 if election called this fall
Next story
ICBC adding road tests to catch up on COVID-19 backlog

Just Posted

More toads died on roads in Brookswood this year

The annual local toad migration hit some COVID-related problems

Langley teens’ art in video honours Overdose Awareness Day

The local project is aimed at combatting the overdose crisis

Some struggle, some thrive during pandemic, Langley City business survey finds.

Full details of ambitious July survey of nearly all businesses won;t be ready until September

Controversial Langley activist sues Township, salon owners

The Small Claims Court allegations have not been proven

Motorcyclist killed in Murrayville Thursday morning

Mounties and coroner investigating cause of the crash, checking for possible medical issue

B.C. reports 68 new COVID-19 cases, one death as it releases city-level data

Province begins reporting suspected cases of inflammatory children’s disease

29 kg of suspected opium poppy seized at South Surrey border

Dried plants and pods found Aug. 12 in northbound tractor-trailer: CBSA

ICBC adding road tests to catch up on COVID-19 backlog

Failed tests, pandemic precautions add to wait time

Elections Canada says two-day voting possible amid COVID-19 if election called this fall

Agency preparing for possibility of fall election due to minority government, upcoming throne speech

Tow truck impounded after attempting to impound street racers

Tow truck driver failed a breathalyzer test

Record-low returns continue for Fraser sockeye despite success of Big Bar passage

Total migration this year estimated at just 279,700

Former Vancouver Island hotel owner suing Facebook for $50M over ‘imposter profile’

Man demands account be removed and identity of account holder revealed

NHL to postpone Thursday, Friday games amid protests over racial injustice

Reports say move was led by the Vancouver Canucks

Laid-off hotel workers bring protest to B.C. tourism minister’s office

Fasting union members will be outside Lisa Beare’s office indefinitely

Most Read