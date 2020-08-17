Finance Minister Bill Morneau rises during Question Period in the House of Commons in Ottawa, Monday July 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Morneau stepping down as federal finance minister

Resignation comes as We Charity controversy continues in Ottawa

Finance Minister Bill Morneau has announced he is stepping down from his ministerial duties and will not be seeking re-election during the next federal election.

During an evening news conference Monday (Aug. 17), Morneau said he spoke with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier in the day.

He told reporters he had never intended to serve as a member of parliament for more than two election cycles.

The announcement comes amid recent controversy regarding WE Charity and the now-abandoned student grant program, which has triggered investigations by the federal ethics watchdog into potential breaches of conflict of interest rules by Trudeau and Morneau, both of whom have close family ties to the organization.

READ MORE: Trudeau, Morneau, Telford must resign, or trigger an election: Blanchet

READ MORE: Morneau repays $41K in travel expenses to WE, faces resignation calls

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada Revenue Agency suspends online services after cyberattacks
Next story
VIDEO: Cyclists cross under train in Revelstoke

Just Posted

COVID locks out public from accused killers’ court hearings

Kia Ebrahimian and Brandon Teixeira were both before a judge Monday

LETTER: Kindness and calm mean so much for Langley mother and son

Thank you for coming to the aid of a young man with autism in his time of need

Double murderer returns to court over Langley drug charge

Travis MacPhail’s trial is scheduled to start on Sept. 1

Langley Nordstrom Rack opening in September

The luxury discount store is the first in British Columbia

Black Press Media’s new real estate platform helps you Find. Love. Live. that new home

New web portal launches for Langley and Abbotsford but watch for it to expand in the coming months

B.C. school staff, older students required to wear masks in ‘high traffic areas’

Exceptions will be made for those who cannot wear masks for medical reasons

Morneau stepping down as federal finance minister

Resignation comes as We Charity controversy continues in Ottawa

VIDEO: Cyclists cross under train in Revelstoke

The incident was caught on the railway museum’s live train camera

B.C. records 236 new COVID-19 cases over weekend

100 positive tests Friday, two new long-term care outbreaks

SAR team rescues lost hiker on Golden Ears

Woman lost the trail during descent, got helicopter extraction

FINLAYSON: Next 6-12 months not the time for government to hike taxes

From following health advice and ‘doing no harm,’ to not hiking fees – one business expert has a number of suggestions

Surrey councillor asks if CERB playing a role in drug overdoses

Laurie Guerra says drug rehab manager told her CERB is ‘probably one of the worst things’ for recovering addicts

Mounties launch probe after $230K ‘disappears’ from Coquitlam Little League funds

Discrepancy was discovered when refunds were being issued for cancelled season

Surrey woman left with life-threatening injuries after Coquitlam crash

RCMP are looking for footage of the crash

Most Read