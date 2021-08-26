MORNING COMMUTE: Pedestrian struck on Langley Bypass by Surrey border

Officers were on scene Thursday morning conducting a crash investigation at the Langley-Surrey border after a pedestrian was struck overnight.

The driver was travelling eastbound on Highway 10 at 196th Street around 3:30 a.m. when the crash occurred, sending the pedestrian to hospital in serious condition, according to Cpl. Holly Largy, media spokesperson with Langley RCMP.

“Witnesses to the collision say the individual was walking in the middle of the bypass,” she said.

The driver remained at the scene.

Officers with the crash investigation team had both of the left lanes blocked in the area. There was minimal impact to the flow of traffic as investigators continued their work through mid-morning.

