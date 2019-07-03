The three bears make it out of the lake.

Mother bear saves cubs in B.C. lake

Video shows mother rescuing one from drowning.

  • Jul. 3, 2019 10:00 p.m.
  • News

A video shot at Pitt Lake late last month shows a mother bear helping her two cubs swim to safety.

The video was shot by Paul Csintalan in Pitt Meadows on June 26 and shared on Youtube.

The caption under the video says the mother bear rescuing one of her cubs from drowning, allowing it to climb on her back after going under the water. She then circled back towards the other cub, then swam to the safety of some logs near a dock.

Csintalan can be heard talking during the video, pointing out that the cub requiring help was smaller than the other.

“The one baby went right under the water, too,” he says.

“Oh, they are going to be good. Look at that. That’s awesome.”

The bears can be heard crying out, or bawling, during the video. They then lumber along the dock, along another log and into some tall grass.

“Yeah, they got good voices on them. Good lungs,” says Csintalan.

“That is so cool.”

 


newsroom@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

The mother bear and her cubs walking on a log to the shore at Pitt Lake.

Previous story
Red Ferrari goes into ‘warp speed’ on Okanagan highway

Just Posted

Langley City condo owners hold social experiment

A group of residents in The Benjamin want to bring back the human connection

Ride for Doug rekindled on Vancouver Island

Event namesake Doug Penner of Langley, and his family, are in Victoria Sunday for a charity cruise

VIDEO: Fewer squished toads the goal of this year’s Langley migration, say conservationists

The tiny western toadlets are about to embark on an epic journey of a couple of kilometres

Daylily garden opens gates to public for Langley visit

The annual event benefits several local charities

NASA’s own will attend fair in honour of 1969 moon landing

50th anniversary of moon landing brings in special guest

VIDEO: Endangered wolf spotted swimming ashore on northern Vancouver Island

Island wolf population estimated at under 150 in 2008: VI-Wilds

Mother bear saves cubs in B.C. lake

Video shows mother rescuing one from drowning.

B.C. Lions QB Mike Reilly shares mental health battle to break down stigma

‘People should celebrate that you’re strong enough to be able to get help’

BC Wildfire called in to help battle U.S. blaze near Osoyoos

BC Wildfire Service is helping with air support

Red Ferrari goes into ‘warp speed’ on Okanagan highway

Canada Day speeder lands $483 ticket, impounded vehicle

B.C. father charged with murder did not mention daughters while in hospital: RCMP corporal

Victoria man on trial in Vancouver for deaths of Aubrey, 4, and Chloe, 6,

Appliance giant suing couple with Okanagan ties

Whirlpool Canada alleges more than 29,000 fraudulent claims filed resulting in $4 million payout

4 injured when man crashes stolen vehicle into crowd at Princeton music festival

Alcohol and, or, substance use is believed to have been a factor, police say

Large quantities of drugs and cash seized at properties in Chilliwack and Surrey

Five arrests made after seizure of meth, cocaine, fentanyl, a firearm, vehicles and $41,000 cash

Most Read