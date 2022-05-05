(File photo)

Mother’s Day celebrations at B.C. elementary school takes inclusive approach

Grownups Who Love Us Day invites students to celebrate any adult who takes on important roles

An elementary school in Abbotsford won’t just be celebrating moms this week.

Students at Centennial Park elementary will be welcome to commemorate “Grownups Who Love Us” Day, as well.

Several parents expressed confusion and outrage online over a school notice that went out earlier this week, while others supported the idea.

Kevin Godden, superintendent of schools for Abbotsford School District, said the decision was made together as a school.

“School admin and staff discussed this amendment to the celebrated holiday last week to recognize the complexity and diversity of the school community they serve,” he told The News.

“Family structures look different from home to home,” he explained. “The intention behind this day is to ensure the students at Centennial Park Elementary have a safe and inclusive space to celebrate mothers – and the grownups in their lives who love and support them.”

As some noted on a now-deleted post on social media, children have many important adults in their lives who step in as caregivers, including grandparents, foster parents, and even older siblings.

It’s certainly not the first school to be more inclusive on Mother’s Day or Father’s Day. Several schools in the Fraser Valley and beyond have been in the news in years past for making similar decisions for their students.

READ MORE: Letter says students can’t make Mother’s Day gifts at school

@CHWKcommunity
jessica.peters@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

abbotsfordMother's Day

Previous story
Abbotsford driver has car impounded for going almost 90 km/h over speed limit
Next story
Face of Surrey RCMP taking run at Surrey South seat for BC Liberals

Just Posted

Werner Klann, owner of Mason Bees Company, was surrounded by local residents, who attended his latest workshop on mason bees. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
Langley welcomes a passionate mason bee lover for informative workshop

Aldergrove’s Molly Fischer is a tough boxer willing to take a punch. Her mother is supportive, but has trouble watching her only child get hit. (Haney Miller/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Rising Aldergrove boxer has a future as a professional: coach

Latimer Heights development could get a 45-storey tower at the corner of 82nd Avenue and 200th Street. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Developer to answer questions about planned 45-storey Langley tower

Langley City and Langley City Youth have planned a number of activities for the 2022 youth week. For the final day, the City has planned a youth week festival, which will take place on May 7 at Douglas Park. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley municipalities host sports, culture and arts events for Youth Week