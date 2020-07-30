Marks on the bottom of the canoe allegedly made when the motor boat brushed it hard enough to leave paint marks. (Rick Joe/Facebook)

Boat allegedly sideswiped canoe, knocking paddler into Cultus Lake

Operator of power boat allegedly left the scene after collision near Main Beach

Rick and Peggy Joe were in shock after Peggy was sideswiped by a motor boat while paddling in Cultus Lake Wednesday morning.

The operator of the power boat allegedly left the scene after a witness said RCMP had been called.

The collision pushed Peggy Joe off the cedar strip canoe she was paddling and into the water near Main Beach Wednesday morning.

The boat also scuffed the bottom of the canoe with paint marks.

“First of all, my wife and I are safe!” Rick Joe posted while they were at the hospital getting Peggy checked out in the ER.

His wife was also struck on her back before the boat brushed her into the water, he said.

It was a close call.

“A matter of an inch closer and I’d be planning my wife’s funeral today,” Joe said.

Police were called, witnesses gave testimony, and an RCMP file is open on the incident to be investigated.

Joe posted photos of what looks like while paint marks at the point of impact on the base of the canoe.

He asked any other witnesses who were lakeside that day, of which there were many, to message him if they later saw the boat or the operator.

“Also a big thank you to the ones that came to help and stayed with us and provided their statements to RCMP,” Joe said.

The motor boat that allegedly sideswiped a paddler at Cultus Lake’s Main Beach on the morning of July 29, 2020. (Rick Joe/Facebook)

