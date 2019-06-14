A motorcyclist was critically injured after crashing into a light pole Thursday night in the area of Clearbrook Road and Sherwood Crescent in Abbotsford. (Google Street View)

Motorcyclist in critical condition after crashing into light pole in Abbotsford

Collision occurs Thursday night on Clearbrook Road, north of Marshall

A motorcyclist remains in hospital in critical condition after colliding with a light standard on Thursday night in Abbotsford.

The crash took place at about 8 p.m. in the intersection of Clearbrook Road and Sherwood Crescent, north of Marshall Road.

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird said the rider – a 42-year-old Abbotsford man – hit a sidewalk curb, lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into the light pole.

The intersection was closed until 5 a.m. Friday, as the Abbotsford Police traffic reconstruction unit and patrol officers investigated.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

A second serious crash on Clearbrook Road took place several hours later – at about 9:30 a.m. Friday – just south of King Road.

In that head-on collision, one person was airlifted to hospital and two people were taken by ground ambulance.

RELATED: One person airlifted following head-on collision in Abbotsford

Previous story
One person airlifted following head-on collision in Abbotsford

Just Posted

One person airlifted following head-on collision in Abbotsford

Crash occurs Friday morning on Clearbrook Road south of King Road

Motorcyclist in critical condition after crashing into light pole in Abbotsford

Collision occurs Thursday night on Clearbrook Road, north of Marshall

Extra donations earmarked for Langley hospital’s emergency equipment

With new ER department comes need for many new tools of the trade

Langley doc thanks donors for building ER for the future

New department will be bigger and better than existing, out-of-date facility, emerg physician shares

Langley musician sings praises of Langley Memorial Hospital for saving her life

Tiffany Desrosiers was so moved by the actions of hospital staff that she jumped at a chance to help

Go, Canada! Raptors beat Warriors 114-110 to win NBA title

Leonard named Finals MVP; Toronto becomes first team outside U.S. to capture crown

Pot edibles, topicals and extracts to hit shelves no earlier than mid-December: Ottawa

Health Canada wrapped its public consultation on the draft rules for cannabis products in February

B.C. woman fighting to block coroner’s report detailing husband’s death

Fears revealing exactly how Ben Kilmer took his life will have traumatic affect on her two children

Surrey mayor suggests building a canal on ‘less busy’ road

Doug McCallum likens the idea to canals in Venice and Qatar shopping centre

UPDATE: Young Chilliwack child who fell in pool in critical condition

Two-year-old child was reported to not be breathing as air ambulance called out Thursday afternoon

Uniform refresh includes heritage jersey for Vancouver Canucks’ 50th season

Biggest change, logo no longer includes ‘Vancouver’

B.C. Liberals call for tax relief for struggling forest industry

Donaldson rejects ‘messing with stumpage system’ that inflames U.S.

Victoria council to fund Remembrance Day ceremony after controversial debate

‘I am sorry on behalf of this council,’ said Mayor Lisa Helps

Low levels of THC in marijuana don’t increase crashes: B.C. study

It’s possible the impact of cannabis may increase if legalization means more people drive after using it

Most Read