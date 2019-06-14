Motorcyclist in critical condition after crashing into light pole in Abbotsford

A motorcyclist was critically injured after crashing into a light pole Thursday night in the area of Clearbrook Road and Sherwood Crescent in Abbotsford. (Google Street View)

A motorcyclist remains in hospital in critical condition after colliding with a light standard on Thursday night in Abbotsford.

The crash took place at about 8 p.m. in the intersection of Clearbrook Road and Sherwood Crescent, north of Marshall Road.

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird said the rider – a 42-year-old Abbotsford man – hit a sidewalk curb, lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into the light pole.

The intersection was closed until 5 a.m. Friday, as the Abbotsford Police traffic reconstruction unit and patrol officers investigated.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

A second serious crash on Clearbrook Road took place several hours later – at about 9:30 a.m. Friday – just south of King Road.

In that head-on collision, one person was airlifted to hospital and two people were taken by ground ambulance.