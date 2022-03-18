Mounties need help finding Langley man

35-year-old resident last heard from Thursday, reported missing on Friday

Langley Mounties are looking for help to find a 35-year-old local man.

Eric Nalleweg, of Langley, was last heard from shortly after noon on Thursday, March 17, and reported missing on Friday, said RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy.

“If you have information that might assist police in locating Eric, please call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3231,” she requested.

He is described as a Caucasian male, about 5 ft. 8 in. tall, weighing about 170 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

