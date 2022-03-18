Eric Nalleweg is about 5 ft. 8 in. tall and about 170 pounds, according to Langley RCMP. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Eric Nalleweg is about 5 ft. 8 in. tall and about 170 pounds, according to Langley RCMP. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Mounties need help finding Langley man

35-year-old resident last heard from Thursday, reported missing on Friday

Langley Mounties are looking for help to find a 35-year-old local man.

Eric Nalleweg, of Langley, was last heard from shortly after noon on Thursday, March 17, and reported missing on Friday, said RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy.

OTHER RECENT POLICE NEWS: Langley RCMP seize weapons, drugs and money in violence suppression campaign

“If you have information that might assist police in locating Eric, please call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3231,” she requested.

He is described as a Caucasian male, about 5 ft. 8 in. tall, weighing about 170 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

RELATED: Missing Williams Lake man last seen in North Langley

.

Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangleyLangley RCMPmissing person

Previous story
Cariboo woman fundraising for Ukrainian refugee shelter near Prague
Next story
Cyclist killed in collision with vehicle in Abbotsford

Just Posted

Eric Nalleweg is about 5 ft. 8 in. tall and about 170 pounds, according to Langley RCMP. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Mounties need help finding Langley man

Shooting Eagles brought their record to .500 in the final regular season game on Tuesday night at Langley Events Centre as they defeated the Black Fish Lacrosse Club 18-13 (Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Shooting Eagles finish first regular season of Arena Lacrosse League in Langley with a win

Bank erosion, tree damage and other storm damage has a Langley resident concerned about Anderson Creek in Brookswood Park. (Jennifer Channon/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
LETTER: Let’s look after salmon in South Langley park

Undercover Band performed on Feb. 25 at the legion in Aldergrove. The organization supports veterans and organizes events like concerts, karaoke, live music, jam night, card bingo and more throughout the year. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Aldergrove legion to host evening of comedy Saturday