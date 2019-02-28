This couple are suspects in a $500 theft from a clothing store.

Mugshot Roundup: Suspect used fake ID in $25,000 bank scam

Langley RCMP are looking for suspects in a variety of crimes, including fraud and shoplifting.

Langley RCMP are looking for suspects in a number of recent crimes, including a $25,000 bank fraud.

The fraud case began on Nov. 27 last year, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

The suspect allegedly used fake ID to open a bank account. He used a forged cheque to withdraw about $25,000 from the bank before the scheme was discovered.

Police are also looking for a number of other people caught on surveillance cameras, including:

• A man who allegedly stole five pairs of running shoes, worth about $500 from a Mark’s Work Wearhouse in Langley on Feb. 11.

• A man who allegedly took money from the cash register at the Langley City Home Hardware on Feb. 19. He was wearing a blue Montreal Canadians hat, a black jacket, a grey and black striped shirt, and blue jeans.

• In another raid on the Langley Mark’s Work Wearhouse, police say a couple made off with more than $500 worth of products on the Feb. 26. They were seen leaving in an older model blue four-door car.

• A woman who allegedly stole perfume from Winners on Feb. 27. The suspect is Caucasian, in her mid-30s, and was wearing a red jacket and black leggings.

Anyone with information on the suspects can call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200, or to leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

 

This man allegedly dipped into the cash drawer at a hardware store.

This man also allegedly stole from a clothing store.

Police are looking for a woman who allegedly stole perfume.

