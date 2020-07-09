Google Maps screenshot taken at 7:20 a.m., July 9.

Multiple accidents slowing westbound Highway 1 traffic

3 accidents in Langley, Abbotsford within 30 minutes

[UPDATE: Accident site at 232nd Street in Langley is now clear, but congestion is still heavy.]

Westbound drivers are being slowed by a series of accidents along Highway 1 in Abbotsford and Langley this morning (July 9).

The first accident was a rollover crash which left a vehicle off the side of the road. It was reported at 6:30 a.m. just before the McCallum Road turnoff in Abbotsford.

Five minutes later, a trailer and truck reportedly went into the ditch at the 232nd Street exit in Langley.

Around 6:50 a.m., DriveBC reported another crash at the same intersection with 232nd Street in Langley, and drivers should expect delays and congestion in the area.

Vehicles are now backed up from the double-crash site all the way past 272nd Street in Abbotsford.

abbotsfordLangleytrans-canada highway

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Investigation clears RCMP in incident where man fell from Langley overpass
Next story
Thief steals bucket truck in Abbotsford while worker is 20 feet in air

Just Posted

Multiple accidents slowing westbound Highway 1 traffic

3 accidents in Langley, Abbotsford within 30 minutes

LETTER: Language in headline overstated: Lodge boss

Incident at a Langley City long-term care home is not as cut and dry, says chief executive officer

Ride for cancer in Langley will take place Sunday, despite COVID-19

Annual fundraiser will be ‘really different,’ but classic cars are expected, organizer promises

Investigation clears RCMP in incident where man fell from Langley overpass

‘Officers acted commendably and placed themselves at risk’ police watchdog report finds

VIDEO: Plane that reportedly crashed into Fraser River was from Delta flight school, Transportation Safety Board confirms

Cessna was flying over the river near Maple Ridge and Langley when it disappeared from radar

The pandemic is widening Canada’s workplace gender gap

Gender pay gap is incentivizing fathers to work while mothers watch children, a new B.C. study has found

Indigenous leader Ed John pleads not guilty to historical sex charges

Ed John’s lawyer entered the plea by telephone on behalf of his client

Woman who talked to unconscious husband for 30 years gets solace from B.C. study

Ian Jordan suffered a head injury when he and another officer were on their way to a call in Victoria in September 1987

RCMP investigate threat against Indigenous totem poles on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast

Police describe the nature of the threat as ‘sensitive’

Thief steals bucket truck in Abbotsford while worker is 20 feet in air

Employee is able to jump to safety after suspect drives into pole

Ex-Okanagan Mountie forfeits 20 days’ pay after sexual misconduct review

A former Vernon RCMP constable made sexual comments, grabbed genitals of male officer in two incidents 10 years ago

Rural Chilliwack residents asked to stay indoors, lock doors amid heavy police presence

Heavy police presence in rural Chilliwack neighbourhood as RCMP contend with ‘serious situation’

Councillor Doug Elford Surrey’s acting mayor during McCallum’s “health concern” absence

Mayor issued a statement Tuesday night saying he’ll be back on the job by Monday

Man found dead on Okanagan trail identified as Hollywood actor

GoFundMe campaign launched for man found dead at summit of Spion Kop

Most Read