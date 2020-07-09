Multiple accidents slowing westbound Highway 1 traffic

Google Maps screenshot taken at 7:20 a.m., July 9.

[UPDATE: Accident site at 232nd Street in Langley is now clear, but congestion is still heavy.]

Westbound drivers are being slowed by a series of accidents along Highway 1 in Abbotsford and Langley this morning (July 9).

The first accident was a rollover crash which left a vehicle off the side of the road. It was reported at 6:30 a.m. just before the McCallum Road turnoff in Abbotsford.

Five minutes later, a trailer and truck reportedly went into the ditch at the 232nd Street exit in Langley.

Around 6:50 a.m., DriveBC reported another crash at the same intersection with 232nd Street in Langley, and drivers should expect delays and congestion in the area.

Vehicles are now backed up from the double-crash site all the way past 272nd Street in Abbotsford.

