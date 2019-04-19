Multiple people injured after Aldergrove deck collapses during celebration

Emergency responders rushed to the Langley home

At least one person was rushed to hospital by Air Ambulance after a deck collapsed during a celebration in Aldergrove on Friday afternoon.

At about 5:40 p.m., a deck collapsed at a home in the 5800 block of 268th Street, where a celebration with more than 100 people was underway, said Cpl. Craig van Herk, a spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

It’s unknown right now how many people were on the deck when it collapsed, but van Herk said one injured victim was placed in an Air Ambulance, one has been taken to hospital by ground ambulance, and more ambulances were on scene to help with other injuries.

Langley RCMP, Township firefighters, and BC Ambulance paramedics were tending to the injured.

There were multiple 9-1-1 calls in the wake of the collapse and first responders rushed to the home, van Herk said.

There’s no indication yet why the deck collapsed.

“First and foremost, everyone on scene is trying to look after the people side of things,” van Herk said.

Investigators will look into questions of the cause after the injured are seen to, van Herk said.

Previous story
Chaos at the ferry terminal for people heading from Vancouver to the Island

Just Posted

Multiple people injured after Aldergrove deck collapses during celebration

Emergency responders rushed to the Langley home

Championship action kicks off tonight at Langley Events Centre

Giants prepare to do battle in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals Friday on home ice

PHOTOS: Langley RCMP volunteers ‘represent the best of our community’

Dozens were honoured Thursday night during the 27th annual Langley RCMP’s volunteer dinner

Langley MP describes most recent diagnosis as a ‘miracle’

Tory Member of Parliament Mark Warawa doesn’t have pancreatic cancer, but operable colon cancer

Aldergrove Easter event line-up for families staying local

Easter egg hunts in apple orchards, bouncy castles, facepainting, bunny-petting and more.

VIDEO: Alberta man creates world’s biggest caricature

Dean Foster is trying to break the world record for a radio show contest

B.C. RCMP receive application for Police Cat Services

RCMP announced the launch of the Police Cat Services unit as an April fools joke

Rats available for adoption in Vancouver

In a social media post the City of Vancouver says you can adopt a rat for $5.

Kirkland Signature veggie burgers recalled due to possible metal fragments

Recalled products came in 1.7 kg packages with a best before date of Apr. 23, 2019

Chaos at the ferry terminal for people heading from Vancouver to the Island

Easter crowds create backlog at Tsawwassen ferry terminal

Parents of 13 who tortured children get life after hearing victims

One of their daughters fled their home and pleaded for help to a 911 operator

Crews battle Burnaby blaze; 2 people sent to hospital

Emergency Support Services helping residents displaced by fire

Flooding, climate change force Quebecers to rethink relationship with water

Compensation for victims of recurring floods limit to 50% of a home’s value, or a maximum of $100,000

Storms blast South, where tornadoes threaten several states

9.7 million people in the Carolinas and Virginia at a moderate risk of severe weather

Most Read