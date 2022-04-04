Murder charge laid in Surrey shooting April 1

Darren Ellis Scott, 40, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Christopher Raymond Hartl, 48

A murder charge has been laid in the April 1 shooting of Surrey resident Christopher Raymond Hartl, 48, in Whalley.

Darren Ellis Scott, 40, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Hartl was rushed to hospital after Surrey Mounties responded to a call of a man shot inside a residence in the 12600-block of 97 Avenue at 2:27 p.m. Friday, April 1.

Sgt. David Lee, of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Unit, said police believe the shooting was “isolated and not connected to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

“Information acquired at the scene led investigators to another residence in Surrey,” he said. “Even though there are charges, we will still be collecting evidence and speaking to witnesses.”

Since IHIT took over investigating homicides from the Surrey RCMP’s serious crimes section in June 2003 it has to date cleared 145 of the total 259 homicide cases it has investigated in Surrey. That is a clearance rate of 55 per cent.

These cases, IHIT told the Now-Leader, “have been cleared by charge, recommended charge, or cleared otherwise.”

So far this year the city has had three homicides. Surrey had 10 homicides in 2021 and 12 in 2020. In 2019 there were 21. In 2018 there were 15 homicides and the most Surrey recorded in any given year was 25 in 2013, breaking the previous record of 21 in 2005.



