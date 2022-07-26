Bullet holes are seen in the windshield and passenger window of a police vehicle at the scene of a shooting, in Langley, B.C., on Monday, July 25, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Bullet holes are seen in the windshield and passenger window of a police vehicle at the scene of a shooting, in Langley, B.C., on Monday, July 25, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

‘My heart breaks’: Trudeau, leaders react to deadly Langley shooting

28-year-old Surrey man shot four people, killing two, during a 5-hour spree Monday

Provincial and federal leaders are calling a fatal five-hour shooting spree in Langley Monday (July 25) a “senseless act of violence” and reiterating the need for action on gun violence.

Police have identified 28-year-old Surrey man Jordan Daniel Goggin as the person who shot four people and killed two of them between midnight and 5:45 a.m. At his final shooting site, police caught up with Goggin and killed him.

Reacting on Twitter later in the day, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was “horrified” to hear about what had happened.

“My heart breaks for the victims’ loved ones and communities, and my thoughts are with the people who were injured – we’re wishing you a speedy recovery. This violence has no place in any of our communities,” he tweeted.

Premier John Horgan called the shooting “extremely concerning and unacceptable” in his own tweet. In a joint statement with Mike Farnworth, minister of public safety and solicitor general, the two described Goggin’s actions as a “senseless act of violence.”

“While we don’t yet know the motive behind this incident, we understand people are concerned and fearful when events like these happen in our communities. With today’s tragic events, we reaffirm our government’s commitment to tackling gun violence in all communities throughout B.C.,” they said in their statement.

Langley-Aldergrove MP Tako van Popta, deputy shadow minister for public safety, also emphasized the need for action on guns.

“We need strong firearm regulating measures that target the criminals and gangsters, and not law abiding citizens,” he tweeted. “These incidents are becoming increasingly common. I hope everyone in our community is staying safe today.”

B.C.’s opposition leaders also took to Twitter to express their thoughts.

Liberal leader Kelvin Falcon said his thoughts were with all those impacted by the shooting, and express his thanks to law enforcement.

“We have a responsibility to ensure that all British Columbians can feel safe in their communities,” he tweeted.

Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau commented on a different aspect of the tragedy, noting initial reports from Langley RCMP and a local advocate that the victims were people experiencing homelessness.

“The reports that the perpetrator was targeting homeless people are very disturbing. We’ve seen the discourse around homelessness in B.C. veer into fear mongering and the dehumanizing of some of our most vulnerable,” she tweeted.

Goggin is believed to have acted alone. Besides the two people he killed, Goggin also shot one man in the leg and sent one woman to hospital in critical condition. Police say they believe the shootings were targeted, but that they aren’t yet sure what connected all the victims to Goggin.

Goggin was known to police, but not in a criminal-manner, according to the Integrated Homicide Investigations Team.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

