Pricey show puppies worth more than $15,000 returned to Aldergrove breeder after stolen

Sandy Anderson of Woodside German Shepherds pleads with public to help find her three stolen puppies

“I need a miracle.”

That’s what breeder Sandy Anderson said the morning she discovered her three 8-week-old puppies – including a male in need of medical help – were stolen from her property on 252 Street in Aldergrove Monday night.

It was a miracle Anderson saw happen within 24 hours after the theft.

By late Tuesday afternoon, the three German shepherd puppies were back in her care, as owner of Woodside German Shepherds.

“Someone broke through a side fence to my home, opened up two electric gates, and carried out the male and two females,” Anderson retold.

“They must have scoped out the property beforehand,” she added, saying Langley RCMP were notified of every visitor within the past few weeks.

The puppies were dropped off in a vacant lot and a Good Samaritan called the police immediately after spotting them.

Anderson credits the pups’ safe return to “the power of social media and the good work of the Langley RCMP.”

Her original post, detailing the theft, amassed more than 13,000 shares online.

As a championship German shepherd breeder for more than 40 years, losing the puppies amounted to a $15,000 loss.

She estimated the resale value of the puppies as $5,000 each.

She reared them with the intentions of seeing them go far in the championship dog show world.

“They are top-of-the-line shepherds, bred 100 per cent from champion dogs,” she explained.

One of her canines, Bella, won “Best of Opposite Sex” among other top honours this year at the 144th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

Anderson said the stolen pups were identifiable through tattoos that appear as green ink when you look inside of their ears.

“They are black and tan puppies with their ears glued,” something that happens to encourage young German shepherd’s ears to stand up on their own, Anderson explained.

“I can’t believe this happened,” she said, “And one of the puppies is urgently in need of medical care.”

The male puppy, nicknamed “Sweet Cheeks,” has a rare medical condition and is scheduled for surgery this Friday.

