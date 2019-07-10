‘N’ driver clocked going 187 km/h in 80 km/h zone

Driver, 18, charged with excessive speeding in Abbotsford

An 18-year-old male “N” driver has been charged after being clocked going 187 km/h in an 80 km/h zone in Abbotsford.

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird said the teen was travelling in an Audi A3 last Thursday (July 4) at about 7:30 p.m. when he was clocked by a traffic officer in the area of Highway 11 (the Abbotsford-Mission Highway) and Clayburn Road.

Bird said a 17-year-old passenger was also in the vehicle.

She said the vehicle was towed and will be impounded for seven days. The teen’s driver’s licence will also be reviewed by the superintendent of motor vehicles.

The driver has been charged with excessive speeding – going 40 km/h or more over the speed limit – which results in an automatic three demerit points and a fine of between $368 and $483.

Sgt. Desi Sansalone with the Abbotsford Police Department’s traffic enforcement unit said speeding isn’t worth the risk.

“You may think you’re in control at these high speeds, but should you need to take evasive action, or react to another driver, you may find yourself unable to respond effectively. The results can be deadly,” he said.

