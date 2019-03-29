NDP prepping to choose Langley-Aldergrove candidate

Nominations are expected to be open soon for the party.

Margot Sangster ran for the NDP in Langley-Aldergrove in 2015. The party is picking a new candidate for 2019. (Langley Advance Times files)

Several candidates are considering running for the NDP nomination in the Langley-Aldergrove riding as this year’s federal election approaches.

“We’re going to be scheduling a nomination meeting soon,” said Jeff Hannah, the president of the Langley-Aldergrove NDP riding association.

The Conservatives and NDP are also organizing nomination contests, as the riding will be without an incumbent MP on the ticket for the first time in 15 years.

Conservative MP Mark Warawa is stepping down and will not run again in October, he announced earlier this year.

Hannah said there has been some growth in party membership, largely surrounding the leadership campaign last year that saw Jagmeet Singh become the new leader of the NDP. Singh recently gained a seat in the House of Commons through a byelection in Burnaby.

Would-be candidates hoping to run for the NDP in Langley-Aldergrove have to go through the usual candidate approval process by the national party.

A nomination meeting will most likely be held in the spring, said Hannah.