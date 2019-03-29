Margot Sangster ran for the NDP in Langley-Aldergrove in 2015. The party is picking a new candidate for 2019. (Langley Advance Times files)

NDP prepping to choose Langley-Aldergrove candidate

Nominations are expected to be open soon for the party.

Several candidates are considering running for the NDP nomination in the Langley-Aldergrove riding as this year’s federal election approaches.

“We’re going to be scheduling a nomination meeting soon,” said Jeff Hannah, the president of the Langley-Aldergrove NDP riding association.

The Conservatives and NDP are also organizing nomination contests, as the riding will be without an incumbent MP on the ticket for the first time in 15 years.

Conservative MP Mark Warawa is stepping down and will not run again in October, he announced earlier this year.

Hannah said there has been some growth in party membership, largely surrounding the leadership campaign last year that saw Jagmeet Singh become the new leader of the NDP. Singh recently gained a seat in the House of Commons through a byelection in Burnaby.

Would-be candidates hoping to run for the NDP in Langley-Aldergrove have to go through the usual candidate approval process by the national party.

A nomination meeting will most likely be held in the spring, said Hannah.

Previous story
Ontario to expand beer, wine to corner stores, finance minister says
Next story
Democrats intensify demand for Robert Mueller’s full report

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Aldergrove’s Fraser Highway Starbucks is now open

Subway is planned for the right-sided addition of the store.

Langley body’s identity discovered, lost again over 40 years

A man identified 20 years ago was still an open police file.

NDP prepping to choose Langley-Aldergrove candidate

Nominations are expected to be open soon for the party.

Asbestos fix slows down progress on contest-winning Langley café

The Pink Avo is to be open by this summer in the City’s downtown

Total Makeover Challenge contestants team up to fundraise

Three groups of women are hosting fundraisers as part of the Total Makeover Challenge.

Fashion Fridays: Spring wardrobe inspirations

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Pope demands sex abuse claims be reported in Vatican City

The Vatican’s ambassadors have figured in some of the most scandalous cases of sex abuse in recent years

Hughes Clues: Canucks rookie offers glimpse of future in 3-2 win over Kings

Defenceman shines as Vancouver beats L.A. in shootout

Ex-Surrey Mountie who has PTSD related to child porn cases wins a court fight

Federal and provincial governments tried to have lawsuit dismissed; Judge decides it should go to trial

Port Moody mayor takes leave of absence to fight sex assault charge

Rob Vagramov facing one charge in connection to a 2015 incident in Coquitlam, officials say

Disturbing video goes viral showing Alaskan hunters killing sleeping bear, cubs

Andrew Renner, the father, and Owen Renner, his son, were found guilty of numerous charges

‘I’ll miss you all’: Facebook message posted moments before fatal Surrey crash

Neighbours report seeing police at nearby home in days before mother and sons found dead in wreck

Women at B.C. legislature told to cover up bare arms

Several members of the New Democrat government wore bare arms, along with journalists

Province to review $40K annual grant for society linked to anti-vaccine claims

B.C. ministry confirms funding is under review for the Health Action Network Society

Most Read