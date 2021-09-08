Concept art of what the vaccine card will look like. (B.C. government)

Concept art of what the vaccine card will look like. (B.C. government)

Nearly 600K people access B.C. vaccine card in first 24 hours after soft launch

One dose will be required for non-discretionary activities and venues as of Sept. 13

A total 596,641 people have accessed their B.C. vaccine card in the first 24 hours since its soft launch on Tuesday (Sept. 7), according to Health Minister Adrian Dix.

The vaccine card website was launched, and subsequently went down briefly, late Tuesday morning. Health officials had urged British Columbians to not worry if they couldn’t access the cards on the day of the launch as they won’t be needed until Monday.

As of Monday, anyone in B.C. will need one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to access a variety of discretionary activities including restaurants, movie theatres and fitness centres. Until Sept. 26, individuals can use either a printed or digital vaccine card or the immunization record they received when they got their jab. As of Sept. 27, only the official vaccine card will do and as of Oct. 24, individuals will need to be fully vaccinated.

Visitors to the province will be able to show their provincial or territorial vaccine record, while oversees travellers can show the vaccination proof they used to enter Canada.

READ MORE: Here’s what you need to know about B.C.’s new vaccine card

Coronavirusvaccines

Previous story
Man crushed by his own vehicle in Vancouver McDonald’s drive-thru
Next story
Here’s what you need to know about B.C.’s new vaccine card

Just Posted

In this photo taken May 17, 2020, people walk back and forth across the border between the U.S. and Canada in Peace Arch Park in Blaine, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Motorcycle procession to Peace Arch to commemorate 9/11 victims

Playing as Team Canada, Langley’s Trinity Western University Spartans men’s volleyball team lost for the first time at the Pan American Cup, losing to the USA 3-2 on Tuesday, Sept 7. (TWU)
TWU Spartans, playing as Team Canada, drop five-setter to U.S.A. at Pan-Am Cup

RCMP were called to the scene of a collision at 86th Avenue and 198A Street on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 just before 6 p.m. (Langley Advance Times file)
Surrey motorcycle driver, 38, pronounced dead on scene after crash in Langley

Langley Township civic building’s sidewalk was covered with chalk outlines on Saturday, Aug. 28 as part of an overdose awareness campaign. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
LETTER: Langley woman grateful for spotlight shone on overdose crisis