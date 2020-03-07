Kelowna’s Stasi Raptis hopes to crack the top five in voting to advance to the next round of the 2020 Inked Cover Girl contest. (Contributed)

‘Never expected this’: Okanagan contestant among finalists for Inked Magazine Cover Girl

Kelowna’s Stasi Raptis hopes to advance to her group’s top five for a shot at $25,000

When she threw together her profile on a lunch break, Stasi Raptis didn’t exactly foresee making it this far into the 2020 Inked Magazine Cover Girl contest.

Now, sitting at 6th out of the 10 finalists in her group, the Kelowna contestant must crack the top five in voting over the next week in order to advance to the next round for a chance at not only the magazine’s cover article and bragging rights, but also the $25,000 prize.

“I never really expected this,” Raptis said.

“It’s done super well and I’m so stoked to even see myself make the top 10 and I’m grateful for all my friends and voters.”

With more than 150 hours of tattoo work on her skin and four years of working with the Okanagan Tattoo Show, Raptis’ passion is more with the artwork of the competition, rather than the contest itself.

She notes that even though it might be more of a popularity contest than a tattoo competition, she’s happy to see where she’ll finish.

“I’ve never done anything like it so I’m just giving it a go and see what happens. I’m O.K. with whatever goes down.”

One of thousands of Inked contestants from across the world, Raptis’ group started at 50 participants and was cut to 20, then 15 and will now be cut down to the final five on March 12.

In 6th place, Raptis hopes that this last week of voting will propel her into the final round for the chance at the $25,000 and a much-needed holiday.

“I’d get some more tattoos done for sure,” she said.

“But at the end of the day, I’d stick with beers on a South American beach.”

Vote for the Kelowna contestant here.

