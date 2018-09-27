Violet is one of the six sex dolls offered up by BellaDolls. (BellaDolls)

New B.C. sex doll brothel only a ‘novelty,’ prof says

Vancouver company’s dolls more akin to ‘a very expensive fleshlight,’ according to UBC author

Posters for a new R-rated business idea are making their way around Vancouver.

BellaDolls, which opened this month, offers the services of six sex dolls, billing itself as the first “brothel” to do so in Western Canada.

The business has six “silicone ladies” to choose from, with each tailored to whatever experience the buyer might want, and “no limitations.”

There’s Naomi, “a gorgeous young model with a beautiful face, fit tight body, and silky tanned skin.”

There’s Violet, who is a “classy lady… Not only is she available to satisfy your needs, she is also a great listener.”

The dolls are advertised as ranging from 21 to 23 years old, with breast sizes between a B-cup and an E-cup, heights between four-foot-eight and five-foot-four and a list of what type of sex they’re up for.

The dolls may open up more ways to fulfill client’s desires, but University of British Columbia economics professor Marina Adshade thinks they’ll be a very niche market.

“They’re attracting men who may be a little bit nervous about using traditional sex workers because they’re worried about being arrested, sexually transmitted diseases or that women are being exploited,” said Adshade, who authored a book about how robots could fill a need for sexual intimacy in marriages of the future. But she said she doesn’t think these sex dolls will fill that role.

“Many of the things that people want to do with another human, these dolls will not be able to do,” she said, calling them a ‘novelty.’ “It’s surprisingly expensive given what it is… I’m not sure why men wouldn’t just go buy one for themselves.”

The price for a BellaDoll ranges from $90 for 30 minutes to $240 for two hours. On Amazon or eBay, a sex doll ranges from $82 to well over $2,000.

“The website says that the advantage of these dolls is that there’s ‘no limitations,’ but of course there’s all sorts of limitations,” said Adshade. “It is only an expensive fleshlight,” she added, referring to the popular sex toy.

She acknowledged serious concerns about what men may learn from a doll that cannot provide consent.

“Their main selling point is that the dolls can’t say no… that you can do anything you want to them,” Adshade said.

But at the same time, she pointed to similar ideas in how scientists are treating pedophilia.

Some researchers, she said, have begun to use child sex robots, or “fleshlights that are connected to child porn,” as a way for pedophiles to safely indulge their desires.

There’s no proof it works, Adshade said, but the same argument could perhaps be made for men who dominate women.

“Will they use this as a substitute or will it encourage more domination? We just don’t know.”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Texting is just as hurtful as face-to-face convos, says new study
Next story
Law society issues citation about Lower Mainland mayor

Just Posted

16 Avenue winery owner calls for traffic calming after car crashes through fence

Owner of Festina Lente Estate Winery said six vehicles have crashed into her property in eight years

Langley Thunder’s Callies drafted by Calgary Roughnecks

The local boy could be off to play in the NLL this winter.

Langley Rivermen bring home two wins in Bauer showcase

Langley’s junior A hockey team earned victories over Trail and Merritt this weekend in Chilliwack.

Guardian of Surrey-Langley war memorial to get memorial of his own

The late Dave Manson spent 10 years looking after First World War memorial without pay

A call for a limit on how long Langley councillors can serve (updated)

Veteran council member says four terms should be the maximum

VIDEO: Doors on Langley’s new interpretive centre swing open – for a day

Langley residents kicked off fall with a visit to Derek Doubleday Arboretum and Rivers Day.

New B.C. sex doll brothel only a ‘novelty,’ prof says

Vancouver company’s dolls more akin to ‘a very expensive fleshlight,’ according to UBC author

Law society issues citation about Lower Mainland mayor

John Becker involved in lawyer complaints and discipline process

Texting is just as hurtful as face-to-face convos, says new study

A new study from UBC Okanagan says texting can have harmful effects.

Aldergrove Kodiaks’ rally fails to net winner

Aldergrove’s Junior B hockey team falls to visiting Abbotsford Pilots, 2-4

New in-depth report sheds light on who in B.C. is dying of drug overdoses

Coroner’s report includes information such as marital status, employment status and housing situation

B.C. carbon tax now costs more than natural gas it is charged on

Price slump continues as hopes raised for LNG exports

Philpott defends Indigenous healing lodges amid controversy over Stafford killer

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer joined Stafford’s father expressing outrage over decision

Christine Blasey Ford steps into spotlight to detail assault allegations

Blasey Ford described receiving outpouring of support from people ‘in every state of this country’

Most Read