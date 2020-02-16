Government workers wait for patients to arrive at a tumor hospital newly designated to treat COVID-19 patients in Wuhan in central China’s Hubei Province, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. The virus is thought to have infected more than 67,000 people globally and has killed at least 1,526 people, the vast majority in China, as the Chinese government announced new anti-disease measures while businesses reopen following sweeping controls that have idled much of the economy. (Chinatopix via AP)

New coronavirus has infected more than 69,000 people globally

Mainland China has 1,665 deaths among 68,500 cases

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 69,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority as of Sunday in Beijing:

— Mainland China: 1,665 deaths among 68,500 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei

— Hong Kong: 57 cases, 1 death

— Macao: 10 cases

— Japan: 413 cases, including 355 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 1 death

— Singapore: 75 cases

— Thailand: 34

— South Korea: 29

— Malaysia: 22

— Taiwan: 20 cases, 1 death

— Vietnam: 16 cases

— Germany: 16

— United States: 15 cases; separately, 1 U.S. citizen died in China

— Australia: 14 cases

— France: 12 cases, 1 death

— United Kingdom: 9 cases

— United Arab Emirates: 8

— Canada: 8

Government to evacuate Canadians from quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship

— Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death

— India: 3 cases

— Italy: 3

— Russia: 2

— Spain: 2

— Belgium: 1

— Nepal: 1

— Sri Lanka: 1

— Sweden: 1

— Cambodia: 1

— Finland: 1

— Egypt: 1

The Associated Press

Coronavirus

