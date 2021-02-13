Dorothy Peacock Elementary is one of five Langley schools to report a new COVID case (Undated Google Maps image)

New COVID cases reported in five Langley schools

Number of Langley schools on Fraser Health’s exposure list now 20

Five Langley schools have reported new COVID-19 cases.

Langley School District sent a letter Friday, Feb. 12 to families who have children attending Belmont Elementary, Dorothy Peacock Elementary, D.W. Poppy Secondary, Langley Secondary and R.E. Mountain Secondary schools to advise that an individual within the school community has tested positive for coronavirus.

READ MORE: B.C. colleges, universities allowed to run COVID-19 deficits

“If you are receiving this letter, it means your child may have been at the school during this time; however, the exposure did not take place in their cohort or class(es),” said Gord Stewart, superintendent of Langley schools.

“If your child was exposed, you will receive an additional letter providing more information.”

The COVID exposures happened at Belmont Elementary at 20390 40th Ave, on Feb. 8 and 9; Dorothy Peacock Elementary School, at 20292 91A Ave. on Feb. 4 and 5; D.W. Poppy Secondary at 23752 52nd Ave. on Feb. 8 and 9; Langley Secondary School at 21405 56th Ave. on Feb 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 8; and R.E. Mountain Secondary at 7633 202A St. on Feb. 8 and 9.

Fraser Health said those who tested positive are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams.

READ MORE: Stricter border controls for travellers to begin Feb. 22

There are now 20 Langley schools, including one independent school, reported on Fraser Health’s exposure list as of Saturday morning.

Parents are advised to continue to send their children to school and to monitor them daily for symptoms of COVID-19.

“Follow current public health orders to limit spread of COVID-19 in the community and schools,” the health authority advises.

For more information about school exposures visit www.fraserhealth.ca/schoolexposures.

