New daily flights scheduled from Chilliwack to Vancouver and beyond by Cascadia Air

Daily scheduled flights from Chilliwack to six B.C. destinations are now being offered by Cascadia Air.

“As a small commuter airline, we are excited to bring air service to Chilliwack and its surroundings areas,” said Jeremy Barrett, president and chief operating officer of Cascadia Air.

It’s a big change since there hasn’t been scheduled air service from Chilliwack Airport for more than 10 years.

“We are proud to change that,” Barrett explained.

Recently they set up a service counter and installed signage in Chilliwack, with all the necessary agreements in place to offer flights to their “special destinations” including: Abbotsford, Pitt Meadows, Vancouver, Campbell River, Tofino and Penticton.

The plan is to offer seven flights per day. The aircraft seats up to six passengers.

“We are offering a unique flying experience, and because we fly at lower altitudes, the views are exceptional,” Barrett added.

When the disastrous floods and slides hit the region last fall, Cascadia Air was one of the small airlines that made arrangements to fly customers out of the Fraser Valley, who’d been trapped when Highway 1 was closed due to flooding.

“We focus on delivering ‘customer-first’ services, above and beyond other traditional airlines of its class,” Barrett said.

Pets travel free on Cascadia flights, and there are no check-in luggage fees. Travellers get to bring one personal item and one small carry-on on-board, and one medium bag can be checked at no cost. They also offer “hassle-free” flight changes.

Air TravelAirlinesCity of Chilliwack