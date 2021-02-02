New directions for former Langley Liberal MLAs

Mary Polak and Rich Coleman represented the Langley and Langley East ridings

Mary Polak and Rich Coleman are finding new paths post-politics. On Tuesday, Feb. 2, Maple Leaf Strategies announced Polak was joining the firm, while Coleman said he was reviving his development consulting company and carrying out pro bono work (Langley Advance Times files)

Former Langley MLAs Mary Polak and Rich Coleman are charting new post-election career paths, with Polak joining Maple Leaf Strategies, a public affairs, government relations and public opinion research firm, while Coleman is reactivating his development consulting business.

On Tuesday, Feb. 2, Maple Leaf Strategies announced Polak was joining its team as a strategic advisor.

Polak, who was the Langley MLA until she was defeated in the October provincial election, said she was working under contract at Maple Leaf the previous two months.

“I’m excited to be able to use the type of experience I’ve acquired over 15 years [as an MLA],” Polak told the Langley Advance Times.

Before going into provincial politics, Polak worked in the public opinion research industry, the Maple Leaf announcement noted.

Phil von Finckenstein, partner and co-founder of Maple Leaf Strategies, said Polak “brings a wealth of experience, expertise and enthusiasm to her new role. She will make a great addition for clients across Canada.”

Maple Leaf’s announcement also noted that over 15 years, Polak held various cabinet positions including minister of health, environment, transportation and infrastructure, aboriginal relations and reconciliation, children and family development, and minister of healthy living and sport.

Coleman, who announced his retirement as Langley East MLA before the election, said Maple Leaf made a good choice.

“I think she’ll [Polak] do very well,” Coleman commented.

Coleman said he was in the process of reactivating his former development consulting business, but he isn’t rushing.

“The different between Mary and me is that I‘m pensionable,” Coleman observed.

Coleman said he has been carrying out pro bono consulting work “for non-profit friends of mine.”

While in government, Coleman held several cabinet positions, including minister of energy and mines and deputy premier, minister of natural gas development, minister responsible for housing, minister of energy, mines and natural gas, minister responsible for housing, minister of public safety and solicitor general and minister of forests and range.

Before entering politics, Coleman was governor of the BC Kinsmen, president of the Aldergrove Chamber of Commerce,and a director on several volunteer boards.