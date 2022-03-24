New directors elected to Langley’s Otter Co-op board

Gus Hartl and Bev Dornan are the new faces, while Deanna Horn wins second three-year term.

Bev Dornan (left) and Gus Hartl (centre) have been elected to the board of Otter Farm & Home Co-operative, while Deanna Horn (right) was re-elected. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Two new directors have been elected to the board of Aldergove-based Otter Co-op, while a third has won a second term.

Deanna Horn was re-elected for a second three-year term.

Horn’s family has resided, farmed, and worked in Langley for the last 100 years and she has served as chair or president on several not-for-profit boards and has a background in finance, accounting, human resources and marketing training and expertise.

Bev Dornan and Gus Hartl earned their first three-year terms on the board.

Hartl, an Aldergrove resident, retired as president of G&F Financial Group in March after 40 years in the financial sector, the last 20 with Aldergrove Credit Union (ACU), including 15 years as chief executive officer.

With experience in finance, marketing, human resources, credit, risk, and governance, Hartl is familiar with the role of governance as it relates to the relationship between the board and management, and is the past president of the Credit Union Foundation of BC and board member for Stabilization Central Credit Union.

Dornan recently retired as a team leader with Otter Co-op after 55 years of service and has extensive board experience having sat at the board table for Aldergrove Credit Union, G&F Financial, Langley Community Services, Langley Chamber of Commerce, and Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation.

Results of the Otter Farm and Home Co-operative election, held electronically between March 7 – 14, were released Tuesday, March 22.

All Otter members approved prior to February 15, 2022, were eligible to vote.

On behalf of all Otter members, outgoing director Darwin Osarchuk and president, Angie McDougall were thanked for their years of service on the board.

“They have been integral to the advances we have made in our recent diversification, growth, and success. As a co-operative, we are not only working for our community, but we are also owned by our community. We embed sustainability in our business by planning and investing for the long term, with our communities and environment in mind. These achievements are due in large to the leadership, hard work and dedication of our board,” an Otter statement said.

Otter Co-op will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2022.

With locations throughout the lower mainland and Okanagan, Otter operates three food and pharmacy stores, clothing, and hardware, 26 Angry Otter liquor stores, two feed mills, two bulk petroleum facilities, a feed and hardware store in Pitt Meadows, Angry Otter Tap & Forno, Angry Otter Brewery in North Vancouver, the Highwayman Pub in Abbotsford, as well 11 gas station/convenience stores.

