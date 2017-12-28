New lawyer for man charged in Langley double murder

Travis MacPhail is expected back in court in February.

Travis MacPhail, charged with a double murder in Langley, appeared in court Thursday to switch lawyers.

MacPhail is charged with second degree murder in the deaths of Brandy Petrie, 34, and Avery Levely-Flescher, 20.

Dressed in an orange prison jumpsuit, MacPhail appeared by video link and confirmed he is changing his lawyer from Georgia Docolas to Lisa Jean Helps.

Helps asked for a new court date on Feb. 28, to give her time to go over her new client’s files.

The murders took place just before 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 1 near the intersection of 232nd Street and 64th Avenue.

Langley RCMP officers responded to calls of shots fired, arriving to find the two victims with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. Petrie was declared dead at the scene while Levely-Flescher was rushed to hospital but could not be resuscitated.

MacPhail, 21 at the time, was arrested nearby. He was known to police but had no criminal record, according to Cpl. Frank Jang of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

Officers described the killing as targeted, but not linked to other murders.

In addition to the murders, MacPhail was charged with possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon, uttering threats, and aggravated sexual assault.

Police said that the sexual assault charge was unrelated to the murder charges and was linked to a different victim.

READ MORE: Langley man charged in double slaying

Previous story
Wrapping paper, tape, gift bags trashed not recycled
Next story
Calling 911 about a wrong nail polish colour tops worst calls of 2017: E-Comm

Just Posted

Casino closing one of Langley’s largest live music venues

The Summit Theatre is being renovated into a bingo hall

Langley Christmas tree chipping event a win-win for residents and fundraiser

An upcoming event supports a Ride 2 Survive participant.

UPDATE: Snowfall warnings issued around B.C.

Much of the B.C. Interior is being cautioned against travel on Thursday due to significant snowfall

Everett embarrasses Giants 11-0

Langley Events Centre crowd witnesses worst-ever Vancouver loss

The Afterthought: What a long strange trip it was

Jerry Kruz recalls the so-called ‘Summer of Love’ in Vancouver

Top 10 videos of 2017

Watch the top viewed Black Press videos in B.C. for this year

Aldergrove Kodiaks foiled in nail-biter: ACTION PHOTOS

League-leading Delta Hawks take 3-2 win in dying minute of game

Private investigators to probe Sherman’s deaths

Family hires private investigators to probe Barry and Honey Sherman’s deaths

Province to fully fund HIV-prevention drug PrEP

B.C. government to fully fund pre-exposure prophylaxis following pressure from activitsts, doctors

VIDEO: Oak Bay mourns killings of young sisters on Christmas Day

Chloe Berry, 6, and Aubrey Berry, 4, to be honoured at Willows Beach 7 p.m.

Part III: Saving an Indigenous language by teaching adults and creating an app

A multimedia series with videos and photos from a community Sm’algyax class on B.C.’s North Coast

Wrapping paper, tape, gift bags trashed not recycled

Canadians are estimated to throw away 50 kilograms of garbage over the holidays

New lawyer for man charged in Langley double murder

Travis MacPhail is expected back in court in February.

End is near for B.C. medical premiums

Break of $900 a year for average working couple, other taxes going up

Most Read