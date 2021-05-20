New plaques on Langley City’s carved statues are intended to be less attractive to metal thieves. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

New plaques for Langley City statues should be less attractive to metal thieves

Replacements for stolen brass plaques are made with thin, lightweight aluminum

New plaques on Langley City’s distinctive carved red cedar statues are designed to be less attractive to metal thieves, who pried off the brass plates that were first attached.

City Director of Engineering, Parks and Environment Rick Bomhof explained the replacements are made from thin, lightweight aluminum, which should make them less desirable targets.

“They have less of a value for anyone who wants to steal them,” Bomhof told Langley City Council at their May 10 meeting.

READ ALSO: Metal plaques pried from base of historic statues in Langley City

Late last year, someone vandalized “The Traders,” prying off the plaques on two sculptures of a Hudson’s Bay trader and a Kwantlen First Nation at Innes Corners plaza, near the corner of Fraser Highway and Glover Road.

A plaque was also looted from the statue of a conductor at the southwest corner of 204th Street and Fraser Highway.

They were among several red cedar statues created for Langley City by legendary chainsaw carver Peter Ryan, who passed away on Jan. 8.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Chainsaw carving icon Pete Ryan left an ‘enduring’ legacy of statues in Langley City

Ryan, a resident of Hope, also created the statue of two men portaging a canoe, which stands in front of Langley City hall at the corner of 204th and Douglas Street, as well as an old-time car and driver located outside a car wash and oil change service on Fraser Highway

Ryan carved a representation of a Langley farmer at Glover Road and Duncan Way, which stands where the City originally began.

And he is also responsible for an image of Langley City’s first elected mayor Ernie Sendall, located in the park of same name, Sendall Gardens, at 201A Street and 50th Avenue.

