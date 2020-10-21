Joy Johnson is Simon Fraser University’s 10th president and vice-chancellor. (submitted photo)

EDUCATION

New SFU president Joy Johnson sworn in during virtual fall convocation this week

Honorary degrees for Mina Shum and Sarah Diamond

Simon Fraser University’s fall convocation ceremonies will mark the university’s second such virtual gathering.

Events this week include the installation of SFU’s 10th president, Joy Johnson, and 12th chancellor, Tamara Vrooman, on Thursday (Oct. 22) starting at 9:30 a.m., with Chris Lewis as emcee and B.C. Lieutenant Governor Janet Austin administering oath of office.

CLICK HERE to watch convocation ceremonies online.

“The president and chancellor will be ceremoniously gowned in their robes of office,” says an event advisory. “Acknowledging SFU’s commitment to reconciliation, and in respect of the Indigenous territories that SFU Burnaby resides on, the robes have been redesigned by local designer Beverli Barnes and now include Coast Salish motifs.”

• RELATED STORY/PHOTOS: Coast Salish inspiration for new regalia worn by incoming KPU chancellor Baird.

SFU will also confer honorary degrees on Mina Shum, an award-winning independent Canadian filmmaker, and Sarah Diamond, an SFU alumnus and president emerita of the Ontario College of Art and Design University.

(Story continues below video)

Johnson was named SFU’s president and vice-chancellor last January. In September she succeeded professor Andrew Petter, who completed his term at the end of August.

Previously SFU’s vice-president of research and international, since 2014, the Vancouver-raised Johnson called the university “a remarkable institution at a remarkable time in its history. We continue to attract world-class students, faculty, and staff, and we are stepping into a new era of potential,” she said in a news release.

“I love being part of SFU – so much is possible here as we develop new learning opportunities, enhance student support and services, expand our facilities, strengthen our research infrastructure, and forge new partnerships. It’s my great privilege to have the opportunity to serve as president and vice-chancellor, and I look forward to getting started.”

CLICK HERE to read Johnson’s biography.

The current semester at SFU involves a continuation of mostly virtual classes for students, in nearly 1,400 courses offered remotely this fall.

SFU has campuses in Burnaby, Surrey and Vancouver.


Post-secondary EducationSFU

