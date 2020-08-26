A 3.8-kilometre cable barrier was constructed by U.S. crews along Boundary Road at the U.S.-Canada border across from Aldergrove and Abbotsford last week, on Aug. 18 and 19. (Sarah Grochowski/Aldergrove Star)

New U.S.-Canada border fence unlawful, argues Blaine immigration lawyer

‘If anybody should be putting up a wall it is the Canadian government’: Len Saunders

United States Border Patrol’s (USBP) Blaine sector is currently overseeing the construction project on the international boundary between the United States and Canada.

By last Wednesday afternoon, the U.S. fence continued west from Ross to Bradner Roads in Abbotsford. In total, it will span about 3.8 kilometres.

Though it does not appear to have anything to do specifically with COVID-19, a Blaine immigration lawyer thinks there is a lot the USBP is not saying.

“They’re not being up-front as to why they are doing this,” lawyer Len Saunders told the Star.

The fence project addresses what acting chief patrol agent Tony Holladay calls bi-national safety concerns related to a “vulnerable section” of the border located between Boundary Road in the U.S. and Zero Avenue in Canada.

The construction project involves the installation of a cable barrier system along this section of the border to prevent vehicles from either accidentally, or purposefully, crossing the boundary and endangering citizens in both countries.

RELATED: Metal fence erected along U.S.-Canadian backroad border amid COVID ‘loophole’ meet-ups

“This safety cable barrier not only protects people in the United States and Canada, but it also aids in securing this portion of the border by deterring illegal vehicle entries in both directions,” Holladay said.

“Locally, in our community, trans-national criminal organizations have capitalized on this vulnerable area by smuggling both narcotics and people. The enhancement to this specific border area mitigates the threat posed by these dangerous criminal enterprises.”

Saunders, a resident of Blaine, Wash. for 20 years, said he doesn’t think the fence addresses any safety issues at the U.S.-Canada border.

“To begin with, there is very little vehicle traffic on the U.S. side of the road, so why build a fence?” Saunders questioned.

“And just how many Canadians want to come to this country [America] right now? They can fly if they want,” Saunders added.

“People are scared for their health here. If anybody should be putting up a wall it is the Canadian government.”

READ MORE: U.S./Canada pandemic border restrictions extended into September

The immigration lawyer said the northern border has been fence- and barrier-free for more than 200 years due to an international borderer convention between the two nations.

Established after the Treaty of 1908, the signed agreement called for a clear demarcation and maintenance of the border from coast-to-coast, including keeping the vista clear of unapproved structures or barriers.

“This new fence is in direct contravention of the Treaty of Ghent, which specifically says nothing is to be built within 10 feet of either side of that border,” Saunders related.

border agency

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trial delayed for man accused in Burnaby teen’s murder
Next story
B.C. dads file suit against province over back-to-school COVID plan

Just Posted

Province supports online option for students as Langley plans restart

Langley has released its own plan for the return

Langley-based universities TWU and KPU talk September start

Masks will be required when physical distance is not an option

Back to school plan expected today in Langley

Details of how the district will handle education during COVID-19 are to be released

LETTER: Langley parkade fire brought out the best in people

A local letter writer was impressed with the community response to an apartment fire

New U.S.-Canada border fence unlawful, argues Blaine immigration lawyer

‘If anybody should be putting up a wall it is the Canadian government’: Len Saunders

COVID-19: Most secondary students in person at B.C. schools

Province approves 60 school district pandemic plans

NBA postpones all games tonight after players protest

Decision to protest comes in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake last weekend in Wisconsin

Not all parents may be told of COVID cases linked to their children’s school, health officials say

Focus will be on speaking to those ‘considered likely or potentially exposed to COVID-19’

School advocates hope new federal funding can assist B.C. schools with more flexibility

B.C. will receive $242.36 million as part of the newly created Safe Return to Class fund

B.C. dads file suit against province over back-to-school COVID plan

Bernard Trest and Gary Shuster say it’s ‘unconscionable’ to reopen schools without more risk mitigation

SLIDESHOW: Chilliwack Sunflower Festival brightens up the valley

Limited capacity due to pandemic restriction but the blooms are out

Man facing bylaw charges after alleged dog attack in Coquitlam

Romeo, the dog, is healing after surgery

Raptors coach says Toronto, Boston players have discussed boycott, other ideas

The Raptors have been at the forefront of the NBA’s social justice initiatives

Trial delayed for man accused in Burnaby teen’s murder

Marrisa Shen was found dead in Central Park in 2017

Most Read