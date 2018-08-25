New Westminster issues warning after measles reported in outdoor pool

Measles is a severe illness that spreads easily through the air from an infected person

Visit the Moody Park outdoor pool Sunday, Aug. 19? You may have been exposed to measles, New Westminster city officials are warning.

The city’s parks and recreation department said in a release Friday it has been notified that someone with measles visited the pool last Sunday afternoon.

The city is now cautioning anyone who was at the pool from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Measles is a severe illness that spreads easily through the air when an infected person breathes, coughs or sneezes. The measles virus can survive in small droplets in the air for several hours. The airborne spread of measles virus makes the disease very contagious.

Symptoms include a fever, cough, runny nose, and red and inflamed eyes, which typically start appearing seven to 14 days after initial exposure. These are followed three to seven days later by a rash, which lasts at least three days.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.