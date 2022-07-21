This 1964 microscope image made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows damage from the polio virus to human spinal cord tissue. On Thursday, July 21, 2022, New York health officials reported a polio case, the first in the U.S. in nearly a decade. (Dr. Karp/Emory University/CDC via AP)

This 1964 microscope image made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows damage from the polio virus to human spinal cord tissue. On Thursday, July 21, 2022, New York health officials reported a polio case, the first in the U.S. in nearly a decade. (Dr. Karp/Emory University/CDC via AP)

New York reports 1st US polio case in nearly a decade

Polio was declared eliminated in the U.S. in 1979, meaning there was no longer routine spread

New York health officials on Thursday reported a polio case, the first in the U.S. in nearly a decade.

Officials said the Rockland County resident is an unvaccinated adult, but they did not detail the person’s condition.

It appears the person had a vaccine-derived strain of the virus, perhaps from someone who got live vaccine — available in other countries, but not the U.S. — and spread it, officials said.

Polio was once one of the nation’s most feared diseases, with annual outbreaks causing thousands of cases of paralysis — many of them in children.

Vaccines became available starting in 1955, and a national vaccination campaign cut the annual number of U.S. cases to less than 100 in the 1960s and fewer than 10 in the 1970s, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In 1979, polio was declared eliminated in the U.S., meaning there was no longer routine spread. Rarely, travelers with polio have brought infections into the U.S., with the last such case in 2013.

U.S. children are still routinely vaccinated against polio. Federal officials recommend four doses: to be given at 2 months of age; 4 months; at 6 to 18 months; and at age 4 through 6 years. Some states require only three doses.

According to the CDC’s most recent childhood vaccination data, about 93% of 2-year-olds had received at least three doses of polio vaccine.

Polio spreads mostly from person to person or through contaminated water. It can infect a person’s spinal cord, causing paralysis and possibly permanent disability and death. The disease mostly affects children.

Polio is endemic in Afghanistan and Pakistan, although numerous countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia have also reported cases in recent years.

Rockland County, in New York City’s northern suburbs, has been a center of vaccine resistance in recent years. A 2018-2019 measles outbreak there infected 312 people.

Last month, health officials in Britain warned parents to make sure children have been vaccinated because the polio virus had been found in London sewage samples. No cases of paralysis were reported.

—Mike Stobbe, The Associated Press

RELATED: ‘It makes me feel angry, disappointed, and sad,’ polio survivor says of vaccine refusal

HealthUSA

Previous story
Bring cash: B.C. gas stations make up 94 of top 100 priciest in Canada
Next story
2 fatal ATV collisions within 10 days in northern B.C., police confirm

Just Posted

A seven-acre property on Swensson Road on the Abbotsford-Aldergrove border has been approved for a 50-lot subdivision.
Former auto-wrecking site approved for 50-lot subdivision in west Abbotsford

Friends of Dorothy Langley will again be raising the rainbow flag at Langley City Hall at 20399 Douglas Crescent on Monday, July 25 at 11 a.m. (file)
Rainbow flag to fly at Langley City hall

BC Hydro outage map shows much of the Aldergrove area was without power Thursday, July 21, 2022. (BC Hydro)
Aldergrove and surrounding area without power for a few hours Thursday

Langley City Councillor Rosemary Wallace cut the ribbon to officially open the new warehouse facility for Fibromyalgia Well Spring Foundation on Fraser Highway in Aldergrove on Saturday. With her are volunteer Bonny Kernel (left) and executive director Cheryl Young (right). The warehouse allows the foundation to store all its donations in one place, and will particularly be useful for storing furniture. Hours are restricted because it is a warehouse, but it will be open to the public Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Special to The Star)
Charity Aldergrove thrift store growing

Pop-up banner image ×